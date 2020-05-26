Compiled a rating of the best coaches in the history of the Champions League
Zinedine Zidane and Josep Guardiola
Head coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane topped the list of the best coaches in the history of the Champions League according to Squawka portal.
Under the guidance of French expert “Blancos” has set a record by winning the most prestigious club competition three times in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Note, no other club even twice in a row won the Champions League.
Recall that in 2018, 4 days after the triumph in Kiev and the conquest of Madrid the 13th title of the strongest teams in Europe, Zidane said about leaving real Madrid.
The top three also included Josep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti, who won this tournament two and three times, respectively.
We add that the most successful coach in the history of the English Premier League, former coach of “Manchester United” Alex Ferguson won with the team two titles, but in the top 5 ranking is not included, only finishing in sixth place.
Top 10 best coaches in the history of the Champions League (since the rebranding of the tournament in 1992).
- Zinedine Zidane, France (the real 2016, 2017 and 2018)
- Josep Guardiola, Spain (Barcelona 2009 and 2011)
- Carlo Ancelotti, Italy (Milan – 2003, 2007, Real – A 2014)
- Jose Mourinho, Portugal (Porto 2004, Inter 2010)
- Louis van Gaal, Holland (Ajax – 1995)
- Alex Ferguson, Scotland (Manchester United – 1999, 2008)
- Jupp Heynckes, Germany (Real Life – 1998, Bayern Munich – 2013)
- Vicente del Bosque, Spain (real – 2000, 2002)
- Rafael Benitez, Spain (Liverpool – 2005)
- Ottmar Hitzfeld, Germany (Borussia Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001)
