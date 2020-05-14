Compiled a rating of the best NBA players in history
May 14, 2020
Michael Jordan
The authoritative resource on ESPN was ranking the best NBA players in the entire 74-year history of the League.
It was headed by the legendary Michael Jordan six-time NBA champion in the “Chicago bulls” and two-time Olympic champion team USA.
In the second position the forward of “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James, the third player, “Milwaukee Bucks” and “Los Angeles Lakers” Kareem Abdul-Jabar.
The experts drew attention to the value of career and statistics.
Top 10 NBA players:
- Michael Jordan
- LeBron James
- Kareem Abdul-Jabar
- Bill Russell
- Magic Johnson
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Larry Bird
- Tim Duncan
- Kobe Bryant
- Shaquille O’neal