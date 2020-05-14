Compiled a rating of the best NBA players in history

| May 14, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Составлен рейтинг лучших игроков НБА в истории

Michael Jordan

The authoritative resource on ESPN was ranking the best NBA players in the entire 74-year history of the League.

It was headed by the legendary Michael Jordan six-time NBA champion in the “Chicago bulls” and two-time Olympic champion team USA.

In the second position the forward of “Los Angeles Lakers” LeBron James, the third player, “Milwaukee Bucks” and “Los Angeles Lakers” Kareem Abdul-Jabar.

The experts drew attention to the value of career and statistics.

Top 10 NBA players:

  1. Michael Jordan
  2. LeBron James
  3. Kareem Abdul-Jabar
  4. Bill Russell
  5. Magic Johnson
  6. Wilt Chamberlain
  7. Larry Bird
  8. Tim Duncan
  9. Kobe Bryant
  10. Shaquille O’neal

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr