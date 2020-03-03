Compiled a rating of the best players in the history of the English Premier League
March 3, 2020 | Sport
Famous British portal FourFourTwo decided on the top 100 players of all time of the existence of the English Premier League.
Nomination closes the current head coach of “Manchester United” OLE Gunnar Solskjaer.
It is worth noting that the top ten is represented by seven players who played in Manchester, and five of them United.
The lead holds the legendary French striker, Arsenal’s Thierry Henry, and the second place is ex-Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo.
The three also included the best scorer in the history of the Premier League Alan Shearer played for Newcastle.
Top 20 best players in the Premier League in history from FourFourTwo:
- Thierry Henry (Arsenal);
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United);
- Alan Shearer (Newcastle);
- Wayne Rooney (Everton, Manchester United);
- Eric Cantona (Leeds, Manchester United);
- Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City);
- Paul Scholes (Manchester United);
- Steven Gerrard (Liverpool);
- Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest, Manchester United);
- Patrick Vieira (Arsenal, Manchester City);
- Ryan Giggs (Manchester United);
- John Terry (Chelsea, Aston Villa);
- Rio Ferdinand (West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers);
- Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea);
- Sergio Aguero (Manchester City);
- Mohamed Salah (Chelsea, Liverpool);
- Petr Cech (Chelsea, Arsenal);
- Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal);
- Vincent Kompany (Manchester City);
- Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City).