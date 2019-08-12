Compiled the TOP 10 medicinal and healing properties of milk Thistle
The representative of the family Asteraceae the milk Thistle, thanks contained in the composition of nutrients and has many healing properties for the human body. Experts in the field of medicine has made the TOP 10 most important health features of the plant.
The studies scientists have proven that milk Thistle is a powerful hepatoprotector, so it is used in the treatment of hepatitis, cirrhosis and toxic liver damage. Thanks contained in the plant silymarin, it is effective to protect the body from cancer. The same substance helps to normalize the level of glucose, due to which protects against diabetes. Milk Thistle cleanses the blood vessels from atherosclerotic plaques and lowers the level of cholesterol in the body.
Also the representative of the family Asteraceae normalizes the liver, preventing the development of gallstones. Milk Thistle has properties of slowing the aging process and age-related decline in brain activity, so it is often used for the treatment of dementia. Another healing effect of the plant has on the skin, eliminating wrinkles and discolorations of the skin. Useful and milk Thistle to stimulate milk production in nursing mothers. On the last line of the TOP-10 experts have placed the plants through the recovery of the skeletal system.