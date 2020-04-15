Compiled the top 50 conflicts in the world in the XXI century
The portal FourFourTwo have made the top 50 conflicts in the history of football in the twenty-first century, according to “Sport-Express”.
Arsene Wenger (left) and sir Alex Ferguson
The confrontation of Frenchman Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) and Scot Alex Ferguson (“Manchester United”) – first rating. Specialists repeatedly engaged in conflict, as coaches of two opposing teams.
Note that Arsene was particularly militancy at the edge of the field – in 9-m a place in a kind of hit parade of his relationship with the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.
Top 10 conflicts.
- Arsene Wenger and sir Alex Ferguson
- Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi
- Maxi Lopez and Mauro Icardi
- Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy
- Nicolas Anelka and Raymond Domenech
- Lothar Matthaus and Effenberg Stefan
- Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira
- Newcastle and the President of the club Mike Ashley
- Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
- And Karim Benzema, Didier Deschamps