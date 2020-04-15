Compiled the top 50 conflicts in the world in the XXI century

The portal FourFourTwo have made the top 50 conflicts in the history of football in the twenty-first century, according to “Sport-Express”.

Составлен топ-50 конфликтов в мировом футболе в XXI веке

Arsene Wenger (left) and sir Alex Ferguson

The confrontation of Frenchman Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) and Scot Alex Ferguson (“Manchester United”) – first rating. Specialists repeatedly engaged in conflict, as coaches of two opposing teams.

Note that Arsene was particularly militancy at the edge of the field – in 9-m a place in a kind of hit parade of his relationship with the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

Top 10 conflicts.

  1. Arsene Wenger and sir Alex Ferguson
  2. Zinedine Zidane and Marco Materazzi
  3. Maxi Lopez and Mauro Icardi
  4. Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy
  5. Nicolas Anelka and Raymond Domenech
  6. Lothar Matthaus and Effenberg Stefan
  7. Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira
  8. Newcastle and the President of the club Mike Ashley
  9. Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho
  10. And Karim Benzema, Didier Deschamps

