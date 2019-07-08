Compiled TOP 11 items, the most populated bacteria
Foreign experts have made the TOP 11 items that are most populated by bacteria. This list includes wallets, and mobile devices.
According to microbiologist from the University of Arizona Charles Emblem, mobile devices are often covered everything from feces to MRSA antibiotic-resistant staph relative. To minimize the risk of infection, recommended daily wipe gadgets wipes alcohol-based. People everywhere use purses, quite often forgetting to wash hands after using the wallet as a settlement of a huge number of microbes, among which Escherichia coli. Backpack no less dangerous in this respect.
The same applies to reusable bags for products that can detect Salmonella and other bacteria. The ideal solution is wash rag products after every purchase. Car seats for children are fraught with no less danger, while driving a motor vehicle baby touches it an average of 60 times per hour.
A yoga Mat is also present in this list, as all the pathogens are transferred from the floor on your hands and on the other side of the product. It should be disinfected daily. Many athletes use plastic water bottles in burst mode, that absolutely can not do. The alternative is a metal container, slows down the growth of bacteria. Care should be taken during the interaction with contact lenses, as there is a risk of infection of the cornea.
Leashes for dogs are capable of collecting different kinds of pathogens that should be considered the owners of the Pets. According to statistics, about 90% of the shoes has some degree of E. coli on the soles, so even bags of sneakers need to be washed every day. Completing the TOP 11 of the suitcase rolling on sidewalks, Parking lots, train stations, hotel lobbies and other potentially dirty places. The main thing is to wash your hands after touching the handles.