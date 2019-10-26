Complete devastation: network shocking photos of a hospital in Russia

| October 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Полная разруха: сеть шокировали фото больницы в России

In the network posted a shocking photo of one of the hospitals of Russia in Ivanovo.

Полная разруха: сеть шокировали фото больницы в России

“And these pictures I made yesterday in the surgical Department 1 of the municipal hospital of the city of Ivanovo (4корпус). And patients complain that cockroaches crowds jumping. In the plate — dinner”, wrote Twitter user published the photo.

Полная разруха: сеть шокировали фото больницы в России

The web sparked the discussion of the photos. Most users are shocked by what they saw.

Полная разруха: сеть шокировали фото больницы в России

“Most importantly, we forgive another debt in another country. Help the world, but not yourself. Let his people die like cockroaches in the shit and the mud” — wrote one of them.

“I know a house where I was 30 years ago lay. Nothing has changed,” — said another user.

“Yes, in a hospital Yes, with this power even more sick!” — wrote a third.

I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the Russian Tyumen there was a scandal. The doctors there refused to accept a patient with a severe form of angioedema. The fact that the girl’s condition serious and even life threatening, would-be physicians chose to ignore — until the end of the shift was five minutes and the doctors did not want to mess with a troubled patient.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr