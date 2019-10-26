Complete devastation: network shocking photos of a hospital in Russia
In the network posted a shocking photo of one of the hospitals of Russia in Ivanovo.
“And these pictures I made yesterday in the surgical Department 1 of the municipal hospital of the city of Ivanovo (4корпус). And patients complain that cockroaches crowds jumping. In the plate — dinner”, wrote Twitter user published the photo.
The web sparked the discussion of the photos. Most users are shocked by what they saw.
“Most importantly, we forgive another debt in another country. Help the world, but not yourself. Let his people die like cockroaches in the shit and the mud” — wrote one of them.
“I know a house where I was 30 years ago lay. Nothing has changed,” — said another user.
“Yes, in a hospital Yes, with this power even more sick!” — wrote a third.
I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the Russian Tyumen there was a scandal. The doctors there refused to accept a patient with a severe form of angioedema. The fact that the girl’s condition serious and even life threatening, would-be physicians chose to ignore — until the end of the shift was five minutes and the doctors did not want to mess with a troubled patient.
