COMPLETE TREATMENT OF CANCER, LEUKEMIA AND OTHER DAMAGING INCURABLE DISEASES WITH THE HELP OF THIS JUICE RECIPE FOR CANCER TREATMENT
Proven method!
Have you ever heard of Rudolph the Brace? He was an outstanding Austrian naturopathic physician who has dedicated his life to the search for alternative cancer treatment. In the end, he came up with his 6-week “juicy post”.
He claimed that since 1950 he has cured more than 2000 patients.
“To my mind, healing means returning a malfunctioning human body to full unrestricted function, not to remove parts of it by operation or amputation”.
The story of the healing of the two patients with gastric cancer caused by the diet of the brace
In 1950 Olga Marta was diagnosed with cancer of the stomach and intestines, and she was advised to undergo surgery. She was quite hesitant, as I wasn’t sure that it was a medicine she was looking for. Soon she met Rudolf brace, who was visiting another patient in the city. When he introduced her to his treatment, she decided to try juice, but not to have the operation. Along with other patients with gastric cancer named Joseph Foundation, they have successfully completed treatment with the brace.
Olga did not have juicer at home, so it was hard work, but after 42 days, she managed to get rid of the tumor. Mr. Fend, experienced the same effect, and both of them were cured.
Cancer treatment method brace
Cancer treatment method is a brace lasts for 42 days, and this is similar to the Gerson diet, as it relies on the juices. However, it is much easier to implement at home.
Raw juices full of live enzymes and antioxidants that have been scientifically identified as an integral part of the diet of those who want to stay healthy and zasiditsya from the toxic burdens of today’s environment.
So, if you drink vegetable juice and teas for 42 days the cancerous cells die without dietary protein. Brass stresses that patients should avoid geopathic stress and toxins such as camphor, aerosols for flies, DDT, rim blocks for toilet bowl, insect repellent, naphthalene, etc. As he explained in his book, when these toxins are present in the house, any disease it is difficult or impossible to cure.
Full recipe juice for cancer treatment
This recipe requires juice of carrot, celery, potato, radish and sugar beet to ensure the elements necessary for the nutrition of the body. Along with this juice recipe, Brass recommends certain herbal teas to enhance cleansing effects.
Ingredients:
- 1 carrot
- 1 stalk celery
- ½ Organic potatoes
- 1 organic radish
- 1 organic beet
Instructions:
Pass all ingredients through a juicer. Pour the juice into a glass and drink within a short period of time.