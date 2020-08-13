Completed testing of reactive systems, the upper stage of the rocket Cyclone-4
Photo: CB South
CB South spoke about the testing of liquid rocket engines of small thrust rocket Cyclone-4.
Southern design office has completed the final test of the liquid rocket system (iron ore), the upper stage of the rocket Cyclone-4,reports press-service of the company on Thursday, August 13.
As reported, on August 5, was held on the main firing tests: the system worked the sequence diagram of inclusions of liquid rocket engines of small thrust, which was close to the real flight. 7 Aug carried out complementary tests: performed life resource inclusions.
Each of the 10 engines performed about 40 000 particles, and the total firing time of each amounted to nearly 2000 seconds.
It is noted that the test has completed a full cycle of ground testing system and “finally confirmed the operability of the chosen design and its nodes” in the given conditions.
Earlier CB South showed a video of the second stage final testing of the RD-861К for the rocket Tsiklon-4M.
