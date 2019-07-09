Completely naked: Emily Ratajkowski struck fans photos “18+”
Famous American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski used to delight his fans with new pictures in a bikini for her it is a common thing.
Often the girl shows the figure in all its glory for practical purposes — for advertising clothing and swimwear from various brands, including his own.
So, last week she posted to Instagram a snippet of his fully naked body in the pool. Tanned skin visible trace of white bikini, where she celebrated her own brand of lingerie and swimwear Inamorata woman.
“Sun-kissed”(besado por el sol) — succinctly signed photo Ratajkowski.
In addition, the 28-year-old model released a video in which she poses against the picturesque backdrop of the village of deià. The star wrote that does not want to return home.
Of course, the wedding guests caused a flurry of enthusiasm of the fans, but at the same time, was and outraged comments like, Nude photos well, but you have to respect the limits of decency! However, the rave reviews were much more.
View this post in Instagram
Grab your butt and go
As previously reported “FACTS” in the spring Emily Ratajkowski also bare with a noble purpose — to protest against a ban on abortion adopted by the legislature of Alabama in the United States.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter