Completely naked on the head: Natasha Koroleva supported the new challenge from Svetlana Loboda (photo)

Совершенно голая на голове: Наташа Королева поддержала новый челлендж от Светланы Лободы (фото)

The evening of 10 July, a famous singer Natasha Koroleva blew up Instagram is an amazing photo: in the photo she is completely naked, standing in a vertical position. In his post, 46-year-old actress explained the extraordinary nature of the act.

“This morning I am so impressed with the post Sveta Loboda. In its “Berry” 46 I freaked out, he remembered his circus past, and then — Shkandal!!! Deffchonki, do not quarrel! You — goddess! You are beautiful!!! And the world is beautiful!!! Amaze, create, stimulate, excite!!! p. s. I close my comments to you were able to admire and their admiration to keep!!! I know I’m beautiful!!!”, — she wrote.

Совершенно голая на голове: Наташа Королева поддержала новый челлендж от Светланы Лободы (фото)

That is, the post Natasha Koroleva — attempt (bold, judging by the photos) to reconcile Svetlana Loboda and blogger, writes eg.ru.

And the background of the conflict is. Loboda has published in his Instagram a picture of some naked woman doing a headstand. The frame is made from the back, therefore, to understand who is in the photo, it is impossible. Many followers of the singer believe that this is really Loboda and began to leave admiring comments.

Совершенно голая на голове: Наташа Королева поддержала новый челлендж от Светланы Лободы (фото)

However, very quickly it became clear that the photo is taken from the account of the master of yoga. She, in turn, is outraged, not only because Loboda gave himself up for her, but remove her comments from your page in Instagram.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Loboda mini dress latex excited fans.

