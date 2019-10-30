Complexes men of different zodiac signs
Fears and doubts have with each person. And men are no exception! To understand well the intricacies will star,because proper communication is the secret of understanding. What systems there are men of different zodiac signs, read in our material.
Aries
Complex: Who on earth all the sweeter, all ruddy and whiter?
The whole life of a typical Aries is a movement and a struggle for the first place, of course. And no matter in what area. The main goal is to be ahead of the rest. And all to actively prove I was the most. The horror is that you cannot be a master-at-all-trades in all areas of life. And it is clear to all, except the RAM. Oh, he is definitely the most intelligent, beautiful,honest, etc. And most favorite, of course. Want to knock him out of the chair, ask: “are You sure you love your wife?” Or: “are You sure you can do that?” And that’s all. You will be your own worst enemy. Fortunately, the fury of Aries is spontaneous and he’s so forgiving, so it is unlikely that he gores you with his horns to death. So, will hurt a little.
The way out: flattery. Of course, you are the most intelligent, beautiful, talented,brilliant, sexy — underline. Flattery should be a lot. Don’t be afraid to praise. Aries never get tired of hearing about how wonderful he is. This is also from the category of complexes. How many times told the world that flattery hateful, but it’s not in use. But after the praise he for “thank you” will do much more than other signs of the zodiac for the money.
Taurus
Complex: may you live in times of change.
All the life of a typical Calf is measured and is subject to one key desire — to earn a lot of money. Just to was. Don’t think he was going to squander them, spending on fun, like some Sagittarius or Leo. Stability,reliability, and stash for a rainy day — that’s the basis of ideology of this sign, here the source and all psychological problems. “Suddenly something unexpected?” The word”surprise” rather, Taurus rush for validol than clap your hands. Want to spoil your life? Buy a ticket to the South for 3 days and gave her Calf screaming: urgent pack a suitcase. A scandal is assured. Well, Taurus is afraid of sudden surprises,of which he has no control.
A way out: to feed, to pet him, scratch his back. By the way, Lenin was a Taurus, and you know why? We are so afraid of change that better themselves they will arrange and conduct. That is why among the Calves of so many revolutionaries. If the Calf to keep in warmth,coziness and comfort, then he will be your pet for years to come.
Gemini
Complex: do You respect me?
The typical Gemini does not need your applause about his intelligence and erudition. He is clear that he is the most intelligent, what we confess. Another thing — honor and respect. God forbid you interrupt his speech flow disrespectful statement “This is not fresh information” (option light). Or: “Listen sick”. Or:”Enough of the flannel” (heavy version). Twin subtle and sophisticated, in terms of sentences, prove that You are the dust of his shoes. To recall A. S. Pushkin with his Epigrams. It is clear that the number of words per minute it is difficult to withstand even the most Nordic and persistent, but if you want to keep contact with the Twin — bear, listen, watch admiringly and with all agree. Silently.
The way out: loudly declare that he is the only one support, stronghold and salvation, and “dad, help me, lost without you.” Twin immediately inflates like a pufferfish, from a sense of self-importance and uniqueness. And even really willing to help, at least advice. Which is not bad, because his car always 1001 story for every occasion. And at least he’s not boring.
Cancer
Complex: Coward hare gray…
The famous Russian commander, hero of the war with Napoleon, Kutuzov had many planets in Cancer — and could not really join the battle. And retreated deep into the country until,until the troops of the French Emperor is not killed by the Russian winter and the roads. It remains only to finish off the remnants of the glorious army… this is the essence Cancers: one step forward, two back. That’s only to accuse them of cowardice — the most stupid thing you can do, from the point of view of their sympathy, of course. It hurt and offended Cancer will take revenge on you for the rest of his days, and the full-scale and strategic. Even Scorpio will seem”nice” in the background.
The way out: only one, unfortunately. If you stepped on the sore spot Cancer, you valites feet, charge an exorbitant hands, and weep bitterly… Loud wailing and strewing ashes on his head for emphasis. Fortunately, Cancer is emotional and it is always possible to soften. On the feelings that he bought, and gets the hook. By the way,if they themselves would be his crying shoulder to cry on (Cancer loves to suffer and to complain) — I’ll beat him to my nails forever. Only to endure the endless crayfish mood swings — not for the faint of heart.
Leo
Complex: Hello, King… Just King.
Unlike Aries, Leo is not infinite “to jump out of his pants” to prove to everyone who the best in the world — it is for such feats too lazy. And why argue anyway? Obviously the same thing. The king of Beasts himself,descended to that of mere mortals, etc. And all because the most important thing to keep in your clutches power and control. And that’s why broadcast the lion its shortcomings is a risky business. Can forget about Lion’s goodness and break into a hundred little cubs. Fans of extreme sports can make and does a desperate act — to question the lion’s charisma and sex appeal.
A way out: it is necessary to act subtly, lion and so confident in its irresistible and will not tolerate direct flattery. The option “have Mercy, King-Priest, above the slaves negligent” would be optimal. Then, as usual with Royal personages: to prostrate,to brow beat, to weigh the bows belt and the earth, lowered eyes Dale, at least. By the way, perfect simulation of a heart attack. The lion himself is afraid of disease and never will be able to fuck with the weak and frail.
Virgin
Complex: the imaginary invalid
When all the kids, as usual, reading stories, virgin read Great Medical Encyclopedia. And I joyfully discovered signs of all known diseases. Because to be treated and treat others is everything. God forbid to say the virgin of the “Yes you!” and to doubt that she’s the most patient person in the world. Physically, of course. Clarity is unquestionable and is for Virgo pride. To virgin to find symptoms and setting yourself diagnosis is not crazy, task — redirect your passion to the treatment of others. Then you can get great expert on germs, bacteria and viruses. And still want to finish the virgin? Tell her: “Today you look good!” It would mean to her that yesterday was very very bad.
A way out: to begin to sympathize and pity all the forces. Make every effort to take care: “take the pill from the head, from the stomach, joint pain and a bunch of others from any pain to the liver for immunity and vitality” … Then in the eyes of the virgin you will be the most dear and understanding man to take care of that virgin will be many, many years with all the accuracy inherent in this sign.
Libra
Complex: Girls, do not quarrel
How does this characteristic of the Scales: to spend a heap of forces, nerves and money, so everyone was happy, happy, satisfied and no one was offended, in short to respect the interests of all parties to all as it should be, as people… and to sit between two chairs. And with a flourish. And all because is not the same booty to sit in the oncoming trains. And so the Scales would like this. Because the great peacemaker. And a true diplomat. And the word “no” does not exist in the lexicon. Yes, because it is much safer to avoid conflict than to honestly and openly defend his position. Generally “avoid” any unpleasant situations very typical of this sign. Well, what? Childish, but effective. That’s the only reason to close is not covered. Libra -typical home life.
A way out: if the scandal is still broke, to placate Libra best new sweater (preferably very fashionable) or, at worst, a Polo tee, just trendy colors. Aesthete and dandy (Scales) will not be able to resist beautiful things. But vases-figurines home carry is not necessary. We are too in love with himself to pay attention to someone. And, of course, an ancient technique “You’re the best in the world!” as in the case of RAM works flawlessly. No wonder these two are located in the zodiac circle opposite being a mirror image of each other.
Scorpio
Complex: nobody loves me
Who would have thought. Sensitivity, sentimentality and vulnerability are our pain points, but none of the others would ever know. Never! Scorpio from childhood was taught the rule of “trust Nobody” and therefore, as the main character of the movie “Office romance” — eliminated all your friends and relatives. And no stupid love not happened, better to the winds and fall to the bottom of depravity. Then, in a whirlwind of sexual partners anybody and in a head will not come that in the 6th grade middle school Masha from next door went for a walk with Nick, causing such a treachery heart unhealed wound. A Scorpio that loves deeper, stronger, and coolest, at least, he sincerely thinks so. This is true of Bazaars in the novel”Fathers and children”. He vehemently denies human emotion and heat, which eventually becomes their victim.
The way out of the situation: and not have it. If You incredible effort managed to gain the confidence of this sign, and then by negligence you lose it… it’s better to cut bait dislocation and change. In order to avoid any possible points of contact with the offended. This is the best thing that you can do. Because forgiveness is not and never will be. Never.
Sagittarius
Complex: usefulness
If you closely communicate with Sagittarius, I recommend to look for the image of the main Greek God Zeus the Thunderer, Lord of lightning, residing on mount Olympus. The character is described very accurately. Sagittarius is always in charge, the expert, the expert, professional and authority. And, of course, is always right. And unwavering in his confidence in his own superiority. Of course, from the point of view of modern psychology is the most healthy sign. Lives with the slogan, “I approve!”. This is a wonderful politician: we will live better, happier. It is unclear just how to come to it. There is only one small caveat. From its tyranny (and the scale of tyranny) is bad not only to others but to himself. However, Sagittarius is always to blame everything but him.
Way out: and you throw him into the breach. Let him direct your energy and inexhaustible optimism to tackle the most difficult tasks. Not always right,but certainly not upset. And you don’t have to calm him down.
Capricorn
Complex: I’m the mental
I have so much do for you, and you say I’m insensitive! To tell Capricorn that he was a biscuit, all the same as telling another man that he… well, you know what. And after all, go figure that his “soul kozeroga” sentiment is needed. Because every day he is in the air: “I am an old soldier and do not know the words of love.” Although, he actually knows all the words and clearly understands what he needed. In General, the severity and closeness very often hides a kind and homely nature. Only tedious. And by the way,Capricorns are one of the best husbands. After selection, they will be faithful,sometimes even out of principle. In such principles it is hard to believe but it’s true.
The way out: pretend you’re miserable, sick and infirm. And the great unwashed. So it will be easier to melt the outer stone shell. Ask for help and support. The request should set out clearly and specifically, without much water. Really no wonder the Capricorn complex — with sensitivity do he “not” he will not feel that you need really, if he’s not warned. Important — if you hurt Capricorn,it is necessary to put up as quickly as possible. Before he set out to crush you.
Aquarius
Complex: what I want, I turn back
If your environment someone constantly praises himself — no doubt, this is Aquarius. If someone tries to show off his originality, originality,openness and breadth of vision — no doubt, this is Aquarius. And all because the more original it is unlikely that you will find among other signs of the zodiac. And that’s his problem. He is absolutely out of control. To shock the audience — that’s what we want. Do. And will continue to do. Because it is important not only to feel free, but everyone is free to demonstrate. And to prove. Not understand only one thing, when all of a normal woman,tired vodolazki escapades, do leave him alone, he doesn’t know what to do now with this stupid freedom. Nevertheless, to put pressure on the Aquarius is not: it is useless and even dangerous. Can escape.
The way out: defiantly let him go. Not control never. If he tried to ask you “where are You?” or “What are you doing?” — saying that it was personal space. If you have already tried to call to order, and it’s on the “low start”, immediately crawl away themselves. Then Aquarius will be a shame that his freedom no,actually, it does not apply. And it will lose value. Like all unoriginal. One word of caution: don’t relax, this sign will always find something else you can be surprised. Unfortunately, not always pleasant.
Fish
Complex: you have me hiding something
The main problem is the infinite love of mysteries, riddles, intrigue and all the endless spy games. The murky scheme be able to this Zodiac Sign. No wonder Fish is a symbol of special intelligence. I twist-twirl, I want to confuse… And then the classical scheme: to fall victim to their own weapons. Very afraid of being cheated. Want Shine on crazy Fish? To the question “where are You?” answer: “guess!” Or: “I don’t know what time I will arrive!” Nervous condition is secured for a long time. Fish most often go to fortune-tellers, magicians, and psychics. And all because I want to know everything. All about and all. In the smallest details, which, incidentally, almost immediately can’t remember. Fortunately,the memory, and with it and the grudge — not their strong point. Unlike other water fellow(Cancer and Scorpio) Pisces will not retaliate. Just quietly cry in the corner. Until you choke of pity and guilt.
The way out: simple and complicated at the same time. Fish are very susceptible to warm feelings toward yourself. Fish need love. All.