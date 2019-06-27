Compulsory foods with high cholesterol
Fish should replace red meat because it is rich in vitamins, nutrients and lowers cholesterol.
High level of cholesterol risk of heart attack and stroke, so you need to be careful to the diet. Experts were called obligatory products at high cholesterol.
First of all, it should be replaced with vegetable oil, cooking more meals at olive. It is rich in unsaturated fats, which are not the source of cholesterol in contrast to vegetable oil. In addition, unsaturated fats are in fish and sunflower seeds.
If lunch will need to cook the meat or poultry, it is necessary to cut all the fat and skin. Chips and crackers are banned. It is better to give preference to nuts, seeds and cereals. They are a source of many useful substances and can permanently saturate the body: good option for a healthy snack.
It should also minimize fried foods during the day. It is better to choose boiled or baked cooking method. An important element of the diet when cholesterol is fish. It must have three times a week. Cheese is also undesirable, you can substitute avocado, and cream — low fat milk or sour cream.
It is essential to reject processed meat and choose plant foods, prefer lean meats, and fruits and vegetables should be the main part of the diet. They are very low in fat, they are low in calories and contain large amounts of vitamins. This diet is neither a stroke nor a heart attack will not.