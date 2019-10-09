Conceived using IVF and donor sperm: the famous singer gave birth to first child at age 44 (photos)

| October 9, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Зачала с помощью ЭКО и спермы донора: знаменитая певица родила первенца в 44 года (фото)

Famous Australian-British singer and actress Natalie Imbruglia gave birth to first child at age 44. She conceived a child using donor sperm through IVF. Imbruglia gave his son the name of Max Valentine. And placed in touching Instagram photo, which holds the child’s hand.

Зачала с помощью ЭКО и спермы донора: знаменитая певица родила первенца в 44 года (фото)

Natalie had long dreamed of becoming a mother. However, her personal life has not worked. For five years she was married to a soloist with the Australian rock band a Silverchair Daniel Johns. They broke up in 2008.

The singer also had Affairs with musicians Chris Martin, lenny Kravitzes, Robbie Williams, actor David Schwimmer.

In 2017, she was in a relationship with photographer Matt Field, but she also broke up.

In 2015, Natalie said in one interview that really wanted to be a mom and still hopes to meet a man with whom will be able to have a baby. She also admitted that he never thought that at the age of 40, she is divorced and childless.

Зачала с помощью ЭКО и спермы донора: знаменитая певица родила первенца в 44 года (фото)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr