Concept Hyundai will show the exterior of the new Tucson
Hyundai will bring on a motor show in Los Angeles concept crossover, which has no name yet. It will showcase the new developments of the automaker and hinted at the styling of the new Tucson.
Front optics of the concept off “merges” with the grille and lights connected by a thin led strip. He also has embossed punch and contrast panels on the side. Earlier photospin caught on the tests Hyundai Tucson of new generation, which is very similar to the concept – even the wheel design.
Hyundai said that the unnamed concept car is a hybrid capable of recharging from a household socket. It has active elements on the body and a grille with movable vanes – they are designed to improve aerodynamics.
Premier conceptual precursor of the new Hyundai Tucson will be held on November 17. Debut production of the crossover is scheduled for 2020.