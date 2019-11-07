Concerning the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko prosecuted for treason (PHOTO)

The national anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has opened a criminal case under the article on treason against the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko and his two deputies. The case was initiated at the request of the anti-corruption court on 18 Oct, write “Ukrainian news”.

“NABOO has fulfilled the above definition of the Higher anti-corruption court and had contributed information in the Unified register of pre-judicial investigations”, – said in response to the NEB publication “Ukrainian news”.

A decision of the court was made on 18 October. However, what exactly is the breach of law by the mayor, is not specified.

The court has received complaints about Commission Klitschko and his two Vice-chairmen of a number of crimes, in particular, fall under part 2 of article 364 (abuse of official position) , part 2 of article 368 (receiving improper benefits), part 3 of article 191 (embezzlement of public funds), part 1 of article 111 (high treason) of the criminal code of Ukraine.

Note the court has been provided by the results of consideration of statements regarding unauthorized occupation of land, unauthorized construction and unauthorized reconstruction of residential and non-residential buildings in Kiev.

On 1 November it became known that NABOO at the request of the court from October 2, conducts pre-trial investigation against Klitschko on suspicion of abuse of power. The case involves the ongoing reconstruction of the bridge shuliavska in Kiev. The complaint States that Klitschko is using his official position, along with his subordinates (officials of the Kiev city state administration and municipal enterprise “Directorate of construction of road facilities in Kiev”) allegedly intentionally overestimate the amount of budget funds allocated for the reconstruction of the bridge.

Shuliavska bridge is located in the centre of Kiev. It is part of the thoroughfare at the intersection of Victory Avenue to the street of Hetman. In February 2017 part designs Shulyavska bridge collapsed, hitting parked under the bridge, the car, the dead and wounded were not. Klitschko has promised to reconstruct the bridge and the adjacent transport interchange for two years. According to the mayor, the reconstruction costs will amount to slightly more than 1 billion hryvnia ($40 million), reports TASS.

On 3 October, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law “On the capital”, according to which the mayor of Kiev is no longer automatically the head of the Kyiv city state administration (KCSA). Also, a group of deputies of the city Council has asked President Vladimir Zelensky to dismiss Klitschko, who is suspected of corruption. According to parliamentarians, through the fault of Kiev Klitschko suffers from “chaotic development, traffic jams, terrible ecology and outdated system utilities”.