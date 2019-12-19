Concert Basta and Chanukah for Russian: how to spend a weekend in the USA (20-22 Dec)
America prepares to celebrate one of the most important holidays of the year — Christmas. If you don’t want to spend the whole holiday weekend around the TV ForumDaily gathered ideas about how to entertain the whole family in your city. Read and make your choice.
So, in new York held a presentation of the book of Vasyl Makhno “Perpetual calendar” exhibition of Russian artist Alexei von Neumann, and an impromptu concert by rapper Busta.
In Miami is to go to a dinner party Made in Russia or to enjoy hot chocolate with Santa.
In Los Angeles will host a karaoke party for Russian speakers, and residents of San Diego are invited to celebrate Hanukkah in Russian.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, visit Glam & Glitter Russian holiday party, and listen to Christmas carols at Westfield San Francisco Center.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.