Concert Director Tina Karol was appointed to the national security Council
MP from the party the servant of the people, the former head of “Quarter-concert”, concert Director Tina Karol Maksim Tkachenko became an adviser to the Secretary of the NSDC for reintegration and recovery of Donbas.
This was announced by the publication LIGA.net with reference to the press service of the MP.
“First and foremost, see your role in advising the Secretary of the NSDC on socio-humanitarian issues in Ukraine-controlled territory. This work will be in unison with my work in the Verkhovna Rada Committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories. Plans and objectives for themselves put a lot. Believe that ahead of me waiting for a lot of productive work”-
said Maxim Tkachenko.