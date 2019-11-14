Concert ‘Leningrad’ and a beer festival: how to spend a weekend in Miami (November 15-17)
What: Greek festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church 7901 North Kendall Drive Miami, FL 33156
Read more: Guests of the festival will have rich and interesting program by which one can become closer to the culture of this beautiful and ancient country.
The festival programme of live music, dancing, entertainment and, of course, a delicious meal of Greek cuisine — saganaki, kuluri, baklava, sausage loukaniko, chicken souvlaki, dolma, spanakopita, tiropita and other dishes.
Cost: $2,50.
What: Carnival in Miami
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: Immaculate Conception 4497 W 1st Ave Hialeah, FL 33012
More: This annual event, which will not leave indifferent any visitor. It offers a carnival entertainment, carousels, competitions, seminars, games and more.
Guests can enjoy delicious drinks and treats, and listen to the fiery music. To set the mood of the event will be DJ ADRN and Jose Flor.
Cost: From $0.
What: Exhibition of sculpture by Basil Watson
When: Saturday-Sunday, 16-17 November.
Where: Historic Ward Rooming House 249 Northwest 9th Street Miami, FL 33136
Read more: art Lovers have a special opportunity to visit the exhibition of sculptures and drawings by Basil Watson. The sculptor himself describes his art as “a harmonious expression of one’s own life view.” It is this description of his life’s passions, and defines the Creator.
For more than 40 years, he translates the most important topics of life — positive emotions and relationships, the spirit of freedom and spontaneity, strength, beauty, and energy in meticulously crafted works of art.
Cost: Free.
What: Sergey Shnurov and group ‘Leningrad’ in Miami
When: Friday, November 15, from 20:00.
Where: Hard Rock Live, 5747 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314
Read more: In November, America will ride the whirlwind of merriment — the final round of group “Leningrad”.
The team, which was a record for the Russian team attendance record concerts, concluding its activities. Officially that the song “Leningrad” at the moment, sung, Sergey Shnurov declared on may 13. According to the artist, “Leningrad” it is time “to let pass young”.
But the group couldn’t leave without saying goodbye to the fans, so I went to the final round.
US residents will experience for yourself the #Leningradsky in November. His concerts are always held here at the sold-out – tickets sold out long before the date of the performance. The hype surrounding the concerts has surprised even seasoned group members, forcing them to promise a comeback – and return again and again to sold-out crowds.
According to Shnurov, “feature of the “Leningrad” is a unique feeling which we broadcast and call – the sense of celebration of “disobedience”, permissiveness, and everyone wants to participate. This is pure emotion”.
Cost: From $65.
What: Free day at the children’s Museum
When: Friday, November 15, from 15:00.
Where: Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Miami Children’s Museum every third Friday of the month is free of charge from 15:00 to 21:00. A special event is held with the support of the retailer Target.
Children enjoy musical entertainment, the opportunity to make by own hands a variety of crafts, as well as hundreds of interactive exhibits with explanations in English and Spanish.
In addition, children will get acquainted with diverse subjects from the field of art, culture and science, can try yourself in any profession. For example, fireman, banker, cashier, sailor, police officer, Director or reporter in the TV Studio.
Since the day of the event at the children’s Museum is expecting a lot of visitors, representatives of the Miami Children’s Museum are requested to leave strollers at home.
Cost: Free.
What: beer Festival
When: Saturday, 16 November, from 14:00.
Where: MOCA PLAZA 700 Northeast 124th Street North Miami, FL 33161
Read more: More than 200 Breweries all day will buy you drinks in the complex with live music and the tastiest food. You just do not want to ever leave this heavenly place.
The organizers also pay attention that visitors must be 21+. The ticket price includes unlimited food and drinks — all you can eat and drink.
Cost: From $30.
What: Festival tacos Tacolandia
When: Saturday, 16 November, from 14:00.
Where: The Warehouse @ Magic City Innovation District 6301 NE 4TH Avenue Miami, FL 33138
Read more: Tacolandia promises guests the opportunity to try dozens of different Beers and a variety of tacos.
The event will be available for unlimited tasting tacos from the best Latin American restaurants in Miami, dozens of different types of beer from the brewers of the city and all of Florida, as well as games, live music and other entertainment.
Cost: $30.
What: Cinema under the stars
When: Saturday, November 16, from 18:30.
Where: The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Read more: Gather the whole family for a movie night under the stars and enjoy amazing movies. In addition, it offers entertainment and games, face painting, contests and more. Also all visitors can enjoy free popcorn for the movie. You may also bring blankets, chairs and deck chairs to comfortably watch the movie.
Showtimes check with the organizers.
Cost: Free.
What: Art walk PhotoWalk305
When: Sunday, 17 November, from 16:00.
Where: La Esquina De La Fama 1388 SW 8th ST Miami, FL 33135
Read more: Photowalk305 is a monthly fototerapia, which will be held in different locations around Miami.
The purpose of the outings is to explore different ways of perception and expression, as well as various styles of photography to expand their creativity, meet other photographers and learn from them. This is a great opportunity to interact with the environment.
Participants can upload their photos to social media with the hashtag #photowalk305.
Cost: Free.
What: Book fair in Miami
When: Sunday, 17 November, from 17:00.
Where: Miami Dade College — Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: From 17 to 24 November in Miami will host a book fair. All book lovers will find here something for themselves. This fair brings together writers from around the world. More than 390 participants from different countries will present their journals, manuscripts and art publications of all stripes. In addition to the exhibition of books will be concerts, autograph sessions, discussions and parties.
Cost: From $0.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.