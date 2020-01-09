Concert of Anastasia Skye and exercise on the beach: how to spend a weekend in Miami (10-12 January)
What: free coffee tasting
When: Friday, January 10, from 10:00.
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center Miami, 7450 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33150.
More info: Every Friday in Miami beach free coffee tasting. To attend the event may attend.
Each week sponsor will select a new variety of coffee that you can try, as well as a unique method of brewing. Tasting participants will learn the details about where coffee is sourced and how it is brewed.
Cost: Free.
What: Literary reading National YoungArts Week 2020
When: Friday, January 10, from 18:30.
Where: National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137.
Read more: Join the event to hear the finalists YoungArts Writing 2020 read their works in the genres of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, oral language and scenarios in the context of National art week.
Immediately after the literary readings you will also be able to attend the reception on the occasion of the exhibition design, photography and fine art. The entrance is free? but you need to register.
Please note that readings may contain explicit language or delicate materials, for example, on sexual violence.
Cost: From $5.
What: Concert Of Anastasia Skye
When: Friday, January 10, from 20:00.
Where: Gatsby’s Joint 2460 East Commercial Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308.
Read more: Visit the weekly jazz dinner with seductive vocals by Anastasia Skye is well known to all Russian and European jazz circles as a singer. In her speeches combined hot jazz, vintage swing-pop, Latin jazz, Russian Gypsy jazz and French chanson.
Cost: From $0.
What: an Art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party
When: Saturday, January 11, from 12:00.
Where: The Marketplace Wynwood 2250 2nd Avenue Northwest. Miami, FL 33127.
Read more: second Saturday of each month at the Wynwood market Marketplace returns an art party Wynwood Art Walk Block Party. Come to support your favorite local artists. Purchase original artwork, prints and more directly from the artists or visit the event just to enjoy the party. The exhibition will feature the works of more than 10 local talents.
Cost: Free.
What: Training on the beach in Miami
When: Saturday, January 11, from 10:30.
Where: Carillon Wellness Resort Miami 6801 Collins Avenue. Miami Beach, FL 33141.
Read more: Join the famous doctor of sports medicine, bestselling author and fitness guru Dr. Jordan Metzl for free training on the beach in Miami.
You have the chance to use the offer to start Saturday morning for the benefit of soul and body. Classes will be held at the luxury Carillon Miami Beach Resort and Spa.
Here there is a place for people with any level of athletic training.
Space is limited, so registration is required.
Cost: Free.
What: Miami Fashion Film Festival
When: Saturday, January 11, from 18:00.
Where: O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: Miami Fashion Film Festival is a screening of short films and awards the best. You will see 25 short films, which draw attention to the historical interdependence between art and fashion. The narrative “fashion is art”, shown in local and international films, emphasizes fashion design through narrative, graphics, sound and movement, in real and digital environment. The best films will be awarded after the show.
Cost: Free.
What: Yoga on the roof
When: Sunday, January 12, 9:30.
Where: Novotel Miami Brickell, 1500 Southwest 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33129.
Read more: Yoga is a relaxing event, organized in collaboration with Novotel Miami Brickell and Studio Skanda Yoga Studios. Classes are held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the rooftop pool at the Novotel Miami Brickell. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. The hotel provides yoga mats in the queue and their number is limited.
Cost: Free.
What: Bazaar Under the Palms
When: Sunday, January 12, from 13:00.
Where: CityPlace Doral 8300 NW 36th Street, Doral, FL 33166.
Read more: Bazaar Under the Palms event, which you can purchase from various local retailers. You can expect live music performances by such artists as Johan Danno and Tailblazers. And for the youngest visitors there is a special area with entertainment for children.
Cost: Free.
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, January 12, from 9:00.
Where: Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln is the largest social event Sunday in Miami. It takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. The event attracts huge crowds of treasure hunters in South Florida. If you are looking for something unusual, extraordinary, welcome, then.
Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: Free.
What: Party AfroCode MIAMI
When: Saturday, January 11, from 11:00.
Where: Wynwood Barter 255 Northwest 27th Terrace. Miami, FL 33127.
Details: Enjoy non-stop music, dancing and positive emotions. Crossing genres and the fusion of cultures, hip-hop and Afro-bits – that’s what awaits you at this party.
Dress code: fashionable clothes.
The only entrance for audience 21+.
Cost: 0.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.