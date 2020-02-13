Concert of Ukrainian and Russian film club: how to spend a weekend in the USA (14-16 February)
Literary meetings, concerts, picnics, movie screenings and, of course, Valentine’s Day — and all this in America in Russian or Ukrainian languages. If you have no plans for the weekend, ForumDaily will help you plan your weekend.
So, in new York city will celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Ukrainian-American cultural center, fans of the literature of romantic poetry in Russian and music fans — charity concert.
In Miami organize location-based game for the Russian and masquerade ball for Valentine’s Day.
Residents of Los Angeles expect a poetry jam session in the Russian language and the meeting of the Russian film club “Prokino”.
In the San Francisco Bay Area don’t miss Russian karaoke and a celebration of the Jewish holiday of Tu Bishvat in the garden.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
