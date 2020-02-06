Concert of Ukrainian and Russian karaoke how to spend a weekend in the USA (7-9 February)
American weekend with a Russian mood. ForumDaily have collected the most interesting events in the cities this weekend. Many of them focused on the Russian-speaking Diaspora. So read, choose and relax.
So, in new York you can see nominated for “Oscar” shorts or Georgian film “And then we danced.” In addition, the city hosts exhibition of works by Russian-Jewish painter Anatoly Fatakhova and charity concert.
In Miami is to visit the seafood festival and the festival of wine and spirits.
Residents of Los Angeles expect a traditional race of Cupid, free tasting of Ukrainian vodka and yoga in Russian.
In the San Francisco Bay Area note to the Russian party for lovers, Russian karaoke or a Week of Russian beer.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
