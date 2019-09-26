Concert of Ukrainian performers and festival chili: how to spend a weekend in new York (27-29 September)
What: Spooky pumpkin at the Botanical garden of new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY 10458-5126
Read more: Each year, the fall Children’s adventure garden Everett turns into a place for adventure in the run-up to Halloween with ghosts, scarecrows, pumpkins and other themed entertainment.
It offers more than 100 huge friendly scarecrows set among nearly 1,000 rare and unusual pumpkins and quests, owls, scarecrows, a mysterious Victorian theatre with bats and more.
Cost: $0-28.
What: Exhibition of Tiffany lamps
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: New-York Historical Society 170 Central Park West at Richard Gilder Way (77th Street) New York, NY 10024
Details: the exhibition presents 100 of the Tiffany lamps that are works is on the verge jewelry and lamps. The collection includes several examples of the Dragonfly lamp, unique floor lamp Dogwood (made circa 1900-06 years), table lamp Wisteria (about 1901) and rare Narcissus bulb (about 1902), and many other unique lamps.
Cost: Free.
What: the Exhibition ‘On the streets: trolleys and buses of new York’
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: New York Transit Museum Boerum Pl. & Schermenhorn Street Brooklyn, NY
Read more: the Exhibition covers the history of ground transportation in new York over the last 175 years — from the early 1800s to the 21st century. A Central element of the exhibition “On the streets: trolleys and buses of new York” is a simulated traffic intersection with traffic lights and coordinated signs, Parking meters, fire hydrants, and other “street furniture”.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Art fair in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: Chelsea, Manhattan 10001, 10011
Read more: On this art fair, all guests will be able to see thousands of original contemporary paintings, sculptures, photographs and prints, from 74 local, national and international galleries.
The exhibition will feature contemporary works of art by more than 400 renowned artists and rising stars. Everyone will be able to buy the exhibits at a variety of prices — from $100 to $10 thousand. So that experienced collectors and lovers of art will find something to their liking.
Cost: From $18.
What: Exhibition of lantern Jack
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 September.
Where: Van Cortlandt Manor 525 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520
More info: This breathtaking display of over 7000 lanterns Jack — they are all designed and hand-carved on the spot by a team of artisans.
This unique event combined with synchronized lighting and an original musical accompaniment.
More than 1,000 volunteers helped carve and illuminate pumpkins.
Cost: $0-23.
What: Meeting with President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili
When: Friday, September 27 from 12:00.
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
More info: This meeting is held in the framework of the Forum of world leaders. The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili will speak to the visitors a speech on the most important topics that relate to the life of Georgia and its foreign policy.
After the President’s speech will be followed by modelirovaniya session of questions and answers with the audience.
Cost: Free.
What: a Concert of Ukrainian artists ‘Poetry and thought’
When: Friday, September 27 from 19:30.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th St, New York, NY 10075
More info: This is the first concert of the season “Poetry and thought”. In this program, visitors will hear different Ukrainian artists.
At the first meeting, guests hear such Ukrainian artists as Victoria Luperi (clarinet), violinist Solomiya ivakhiv a, Laura Metcalf (cello) and pianist Milan Strezeva.
Cost: $0-30.
What: Festival of chili
When: Saturday, September 28 from 11:00.
Where: Brooklyn Botanic Garden 990 Washington Avenue, in the Cherry Esplanade of Brooklyn, NY 11225
Read more: September 28 at the Brooklyn Botanic garden will host a festival of chili.
This event will offer the herbs to try traditional dishes with chili peppers, as well as unexpected treats with this product. In particular, guests will be treated to hot sauces, chocolates with filling, salsa and other dishes from more than 40 local cafes and restaurants.
Tasting will be held under the accompaniment of live music. In addition, visitors will be able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmers ‘ market, held at the event
Cost: $0-30.
What: Quest ‘5 pizzas’
When: Saturday, September 28 from 11:00.
Where: Zuccotti Park, New York, NY 10006
More info: Consider myself a passionate lover of pizza? Quest Five Boro Pizza Challenge just for you. The job quest: in all five boroughs — Manhattan, Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten island- must eat pizza.
The goal of the quest — public transport to get to the desired pizza, eating a slice of pizza and go to the next place. The first team to eat it all and get to the finals get an amazing prize.
Cost: $5.
What: presentation of the book ‘Atlas of Ukrainians in the United States’
When: Saturday, September 28 from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
More: Oleg is Part of his book “Atlas of Ukrainians in the United States: demographic and socio-economic characteristics”. Dr. Part is Director of the Center for demographic and socioeconomic research of Ukrainians in the United States at NTSh-A.
More than 300 maps, the Atlas describes the history of immigration from Ukraine in the USA, gives a comprehensive picture of the current demographic and socio-economic status of Ukrainians in the United States and quantifies their relative place in American society.
Special attention is paid to the influence of the most recent wave of immigration from Ukraine, the so-called fourth wave. In addition to demographic characteristics such as age, gender and internal migration, the Atlas covers such topics as education, labor, citizenship, English proficiency, language spoken at home, income and poverty, housing characteristics and more.
Indicators based on a large database of different censuses, are used to display the spatial distribution and characteristics of Ukrainians in the maps for each state.
Cost: Free.
