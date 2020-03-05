Concert of Vera Brezhneva and art: how to spend a weekend in Miami (March 6-8)
What: Free salsa night
When: Friday, March 6, from 18:00
Where: The Gates Hotel South Beach — a DoubleTree by Hilton 2360 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: travel the Caribbean with The Gates Hotel South Beach. Just come and immerse yourself in the rhythms of salsa. You will play rousing music, famous African drum rhythms and Spanish guitar sounds. Special guest of the evening — DJ Almer Lopez.
Take my dance shoes in the lobby and join the fun!
Cost: free.
What: walk along the promenade Giralda Plaza
When: Friday, March 6, from 19:00
Where: Giralda Avenue. Coral Gables, FL 33134
More info: Every first Friday of the month in downtown coral Gables comes alive promenade. Everywhere the music begins to sound, and the restaurants and eateries offer mouth-watering dishes that can be enjoyed in the fresh air. Come with your family to a fantastic time in this beautiful place.
March’s theme is flamenco.
Cost: free.
What: karaoke Night in Miami
When: Friday, 6 March, 22:00
Where: Sand Bar + Kitchen, 6752 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141
Read more: this Friday in Miami will host a fantastic night of karaoke! Join to have fun, to dance and sing in good company, starting at 10pm.
Cost: free.
What: Free admission to Museum of art
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th Street, Miami, FL. 33199
Read more: The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Miami offers free admission to visitors of all ages. From January 25 through may 17, 2020 at Museum exhibition of paintings titled Hudson River School Paintings from the David and Laura Grey Collection.
Read more about the exhibition: Cultural identity in the United States has long intertwined with the magnificent scenery of the country — from the dense forests of New England to the open terrain of the West. These landscapes praise the unique beauty of America and are associated with the first significant art movement in the United States, known as the School of the Hudson river. The artists who wrote these American landscapes, worked in the period of increasing industrialization and the growth of technology. Modern industry not only changed the culture and economic future of the country, but also raised concerns about the preservation of the natural environment, often called the “garden of Eden”.
Artists working today, often referring to the beauty and complexity of the landscape, drawing our attention to the environment and ecology. The exhibition will feature a selection of works by contemporary artists, which in a convincing way will connect the past of the Hudson river School to the present.
Cost: free.
What: Celebration of International women’s day
When: Saturday, March 7, from 10:00
Where: Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314
Read more: Join the celebration of International women’s day in Florida! You will have the opportunity to meet and network with amazing women of the community to attend a master class and enjoy refreshing drinks and music.
Among the guests of the event — women entrepreneurs, founder of startups, writer, DJ and many other successful resident of the community.
Cost: free.
What: Festival weekend in coral Gables
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8
Where: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Read more: Festival weekend will be held in the heart of coral Gables. It will feature the best examples of art from 150 local artists and 50 vendors-artisans. Guests can enjoy live music, gourmet cuisine; children are also waiting for fun.
On three stages will perform world — famous performers of Latin jazz, funk, Blues, country and rock.
Cost: free.
What: the Annual fair of the arts
When: Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8
Where: 623 E Las Olas Blvd, 623 East Las Olas Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
More info: 32nd annual art fair, The Las Olas Art Fair will be held March 7 and 8 at the Las Olas. Here will be presented works of more than 200 national artists. Everyone will be able to talk personally with the artists and ask the artists questions about the art of their work, order a specific exhibit and just be inspired.
Guests will see the life-size sculptures, spectacular paintings, photographs, ceramics and more.
Cost: free.
What: Flea market #onLincoln
When: Sunday, March 8, from 09:00
Where: Lincoln Road Miami Beach, FL 33139
Read more: Market of Antiques and collectibles under the open sky #onLincoln takes place every two weeks on Lincoln road in Miami beach. This is a Sunday social event, which attracts one of the largest eclectic crowds of treasure hunters in South Florida.
Looking for something unusual and one of a kind? Then come and immerse yourself in the search for the real treasure. Antique market offers a variety of vintage goods, including clothing, jewelry and objects of art and design and medieval furniture.
Cost: free.
What: Vera Brezhneva in Miami
When: Sunday, March 8, from 19:00
Where: Sport of kings (Gulfstream Park), 501 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Read more: Michael Jackson — singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN will present to US a new program as part of a tour of “10”.
Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.
Having won all the major music awards, and collecting full houses, Faith always singing to each audience.
For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience, and the incomparable energy.
Cost: from $65.
What: Seminar: the Road to financial freedom
When: Sunday, March 8, from 19:00
Where: Miami, Details available after 10min of call, Miami, FL
Read more: If you want to learn more about investing in real estate, will visit the seminar “the Road to financial freedom” in Miami. The event organizer will introduce you to the educational program by investing in real estate and with the communities of investors throughout the country.
You can also expand your professional network by connecting to the community, which includes lawyers, real estate brokers, private lenders, credit card companies, mortgage brokers, insurance brokers, builders.
Cost: free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what's happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark