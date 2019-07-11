Concert Queen and Bastille Day: what to do in the San Francisco Bay Area (12-14 July)
What: a Visit to the children’s Park Gilroy Gardens
Where: 3050 Hecker Pass Hwy Gilroy, CA 95020
When: Friday-Sunday, from 11.00 to 17.00.
Read more:
Children’s rides, slides, swings, roundabouts, gardens of incredible beauty, of trees bizarre shapes, kids ‘ water Park, water Playground and river routes. Gilroy Gardens you will find something to do with their children.
Family theme Park enjoys great popularity, so the weekend arrives, many people. Weekdays is the best option for those who don’t like crowds.
Cost: $35
What: Free concert on the beach: world-rock-band Foghat
Where: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk | 400 Beach Street, Santa Cruz, CA Santa CruzSouth Bay
When: Friday, 12 July, 16:30
Read more:
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is a series of 40 best bands of the 70’s, 80’s and early 90-ies, which every Friday hosts free concerts right on the beach.
The organizers invite everyone to attend the concert, which will take place from 16:30 to 22:00. The event is open to people of all ages.
Album Fool for The City contains one of the hits “Slow Ride”, which established their place as one of the best rock bands in the world. In the 1970s, they continued to hit the charts with such singles like “Fool For The City”, “Drivin’ Wheel”, “I Just Wanna Make Love To You” and “I’ll Be Standing By”. The group Foghat was awarded eight gold records, one platinum record and one double platinum album for their hits.
Live performances Fogata show why the group still exists today and why they can continue to play on the rock as much as I want.
Concert schedule 2019
- July 12 – Foghat
- July 19 – Taylor Dayne
- July 26– Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe
- August 2 – Y & T
- August 9 – Living Colour
- August 16 – 10,000 Maniacs
- August 23 – Journey former lead singer Steve Augeri
- August 30– Papa Doo Run Run
Cost: free
What: the Grand concert piano
Where: San Francisco Botanical Garden | 1199 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
When: Friday – Sunday, July 12-14, 18:00
Read more:
Come to Golden gate Park to listen to pleasant and fascinating music — “Flower Piano”, which will perform on the piano.
Visitors who know how to play the piano, also can show their abilities.
From 11 to 22 Jul Jul piano will be placed in the Park.
On the weekends, will be performing with local musicians. The full schedule is available at the link.
The organizers are asked to bring a chair and blanket and come early to choose your seat on the lawn.
Cost: For residents of San Francisco admission is free, the rest of the wishing — $9.
What: dancing under the stars
Where: Jack London Square Broadway at Embarcadero W, Oakland (CA) 94607
When: Friday, July 12 from 18:00
Read more:
In the summer months, every Friday, from 18:030 square Jack London a professional dance instructor johnny Lopez and Charles Service will train everyone dances for 30 minutes (including hip hop, bollywood, salsa and more.)
Each Friday night will have a theme and be accompanied by music from 20:00 to 21:00.
July 12 — an evening of Caribbean dance
July 19 — swing
July 26 — party 80-90
Cost: free
What: Second Fridays in San Jose
Where: various locations San Francisco Bay Area
When: Friday, July 12 from 18:30
Read more:
The parks and recreation Department in San Jose invites all to the first San José Neighbor Nights.
The event will be held every second Friday of the month at community centers throughout the city of San Jose.
SJ Neighbor Nights offers free activities 11 community centers, including: music, movies, workshops, dances, sports and more.
A list of community centers:
- Almaden Community Center
- Bascom Community Center
- Berryessa Community Center
- Camden Community Center
- Calabazas Park
- Evergreen Community Center
- Mayfair Community Center – City of San José
- Roosevelt Community Center
- Seven trees community center
- Southside Community Center
- Willow Glen Community Center.
Cost: free
What: Naked Bicycle parade San Francisco
Where: the Embarcadero street, between the farmers market and Starbucks
When: Saturday, July 13 at 11:00
Read more:
In San Francisco will host the 13th annual world naked Bicycle parade. Obragas, the participants pay attention to environmental problems and the need to protect natural resources and use alternative sources of energy and modern technology.
Participants will gather at 11.00 on the Embarcadero street, between the farmers market and Starbucks. We are asking all participants to remain clothed until that time, until there are a sufficient number of cyclists. A bike ride through the streets of San Francisco will continue until 16.00
Cost: free
What: Obon Festival: Japanese Taiko and 1200 dancers
Where: San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin | 640 North 5th Street, San Jose, CA
When:Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14 from 11:00 to 22:00
Read more:
Obon is an annual festival and Bazaar in Japantown in San Jose.
The two-day festival you can take part in games that both children and adults, master-classes, study, cultural exhibits, to visit exhibitions, taste the local cuisine, enjoy the sounds of the Japanese Taiko drums and more.
In the evening visitors will find a colorful masquerade more than 1200 dancers in bright traditional dress.
Cost: free
What: the Parade of Pets
Where: Walgreens (Berkeley) | 1607 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA
When: Sunday, July 14 at 12:30
Read more:
Prepare your Pets for the Second annual parade of Pets in downtown Berkeley. Dress up the whole family and friends to win prizes in the Pet Parade.
Prizes will be awarded in the category “Best dressed pet, Best dressed pet and owner,” and “the Best group of Pets”.
- Beginning at 12:30. Judges and sponsors will meet you with food and water to your furry friends had a good start.
- After there will be contests, prizes and food trucks from local organizations.
Cost: free
What: the Bastille Day in San Francisco
Where: Belden Place, San Francisco, CA
When: Sunday, July 14 17:00
Read more:
Celebrate Bastille Day in the Belden Alley, lane European in San Francisco, is known for its food in the open air, where some restaurants participate in the annual Holiday Avenues of the Festival of the Bastille.
Alley, as a rule, is one of the most interesting and authentic places to celebrate Bastille Day. Enjoy the festive atmosphere, but bring some money to visit one of the restaurants and enjoy French food and drinks.
Cost: free
What: Queen + Adam Lambert in San Francisco
Where: SAP Center, 525 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
When:Sunday, 14 July, 20:00
Read more:
Queen are a British rock band that achieved wide fame in the mid 1970-ies, and one of the most successful bands in the history of rock music. The group today has hundreds of millions of fans. Critics say a classic rock songs such band as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions”, “Innuendo”, “The Show Must Go On”, “Radio Ga Ga” “I Want to Break Free”, “A Kind of Magic”.
Eighteen hits from the “Queen” took first place in the charts in different countries. Each member of the group is the author of at least one hit, reaching the top of the British chart.
After the death of Queen singer Freddie mercury, the group has practically ceased Studio operations, but Brian may and Roger Taylor went on tour under the name Queen + Paul Rodgers, playing as the proven hits and new material. Since 2011, the composition performs with Adam Lambert under the name of “Queen + Adam Lambert”.
Tickets — click here.
Cost: from $425
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]