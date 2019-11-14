Concert scandal with Irina Bilyk: frustrated viewers demanding the return of money
Popular singer Irina Bilyk, who recently lost his father, got into a scandal concert in Kharkov. Frustrated fans demand to return money for tickets that cost 350-1200 hryvnia and write statements to law enforcement. Spectators say that 12 September was at a recital Bilyk at the Philharmonic, which was announced in the poster. Instead, I watched the performances of children’s groups. Irina came on the scene only at the end of the concert. Performing just three songs, the star retired from the stage. Supposedly her performance lasted only 7 minutes.
Scandal broke. Frustrated viewers joined in the network by posting angry posts.
“Large-scale us was cheated out of a concert of Irina Bilyk, which was to be held today at the Philharmonic. All the posters were calling for Bilyk, but in the end it was a concert “Parade of stars” with the children dancing on the occasion in school. At the end came Irina Bilyk, sang only 3 songs and went! Tickets to 1200 UAH “, — wrote one of the fans of the singer.
The poster was also stated Gregory Chapkis and Valery chiglyaev, which have not appeared on the scene.
The scandal has responded and Irina Bilyk. She wrote an angry post on Instagram, which said that the organizer cheated the audience and her. According to the singer, was approved in advance exactly three songs.
“My statement yesterday, 12.11 in Kharkov was clearly defined with the organizer, that is our arrangement was limited to three songs. About any recital of the speech was not and arrangements too, that my team and I can safely confirm. I’m angry and forgot when the last time was so upset,” wrote Iryna Bilyk. However, the name of the organizer, the singer did not call. Assured that never will work with this “greedy of gain man.”
The singer was announced headliner of the evening, but the scene did not appear. The team of the actress and the organizers exchanged mutual accusations.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter