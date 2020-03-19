Concerts of Russian pianists and online entertainment: how to spend a weekend in the USA (March 20-22)
The weekend — even during the epidemic — no reason to get bored and sad. We have gathered for you interesting activities in different US cities as well as online events that will entertain those who prefer not to leave the house.
So, in new York you can visit the exhibition of works of Ukrainian artist Mikhail Turovsky, the concert of Russian artist Misha Piatigorsky or take a virtual tour of Central Park.
In Miami don’t miss the concert of Russian pianist Ilya Itin and art exhibition in the Botanical garden or visit the best museums and theaters, from the comfort of home.
In Los Angeles you should pay attention to the Museum of death or to take an online English course.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will host a recital by Russian pianist Alexander Sinchuk a tour of Glen Canyon, in addition, residents can brush up on your skills in many disciplines, thanks to free online courses from universities in the United States.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
IMPORTANT! Because of quarantine measures in connection with the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or postponed. Check the situation on the organizers ‘ websites.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 489
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4645
[name] => Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => los-andzheles
)
Los Angeles
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5006
[name] => Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => majami
)
Miami
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5331
[name] => San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => san-frantsisko
)
San Francisco
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27842
[name] => weekend in the US
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-ssha
)
weekend in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark