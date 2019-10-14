Condition critical: the news of a sick car crash
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, about the disease which was reported earlier, not getting better.
Her condition even worsened, according to the Telegram-channel Mash.
“Now Zavorotnyuk almost atrophied muscles. State of stupor, which we reported earlier, has become critical. Staff at the rehabilitation centre continue to engage with Anastasia (in the hall of occupational therapy and other) and doing everything possible that she fell into a deep coma”, — stated in the message.
Also clarifies the reason for the discharge Zavorotniuk of the European medical center. According to the channel, the actress has not improved, no progress was observed, therefore, the General Council adopted a decision on her discharge.
Earlier, relatives of car crash said that the information about precomatose condition of the actress is a lie.
By the way, the relatives themselves are also accused of lying.
