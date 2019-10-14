Confession of murderer Michael Krug: killer told about the last moments of life singer
A former Hitman of the gang “the Tver wolves” Alexander Ageev, who admitted that he participated in the murder of the “king of Russian chanson” Michael Krug, gave his first interview. In conversation with journalists of the program “New Russian sensations” on the Russian TV, he told of the last minutes of the life of the artist, conveys “Vokrug”.
Ageev, in particular, confirmed evidence that the killing Circle no planning — the task was to Rob his house, but the actor returned home from a tour earlier. The man remembers that they, together with another member of the gang Dmitry Veselov hid in the billiard room, but at some point there came a mother-in-law of the artist. To hurt her they were going, the plan was to immobilize her and leave the house, but the woman started shouting, and the sounds came Round, said the killer.
“The circle is popped up. He’s a man, must understand that a person with a gun is not a toy. I don’t know, was drunk or what, but he rushed at Veselov, was grabbed by the arms. They began to fight. It turned out that the Circle stood on the ground, and Veselov above it was. On a ladder!” says Ageev.
According to him, Veselov and Round for some time fought, but then they heard the shots. As he recalls of the crime, one bullet hit the singer in the upper torso, and which came second, is unknown.
In 2002, as the investigation established, Ageev along with Veselov on the orders of the authority of Alexander Kostenko (Scrap) was going to Rob the house of a musician. As planned, the Circle had to contact Kostenko to return abducted, then in debt to pay part of the fees from concerts.
On the eve of the murder, June 30, 2002, the Circle spoke on the city Day. The artist planned to stay to see the fireworks, but came home earlier than planned partners. Veselov shot twice in the Circle and fled from the scene along with Ageev. The musician was hospitalized, and then died in hospital. The Veselov in 2003 killed another member of the gang “the Tver wolves” Alexander Osipov (Wolf Junior).
As previously reported “FACTS”, some time after the murder of the widow of the artist Irina was identified in photos Ageev, who, according to her, slipped into the night in their house. Ageev has denied these allegations is clear: Mikhail Krug was a very popular and respected in the criminal world, and revenge would be swift. Immediately after the murder of the leaders of the criminal groups active at that time in the Tver region, declared innocence to the murder and promised to conduct “its own investigation” and punish the killers.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter