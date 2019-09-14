Conflict, intrigue, plexus: “Miss Ukraine-2019” Margarita Pasha told about the behind the scenes…
The new winner of the title “Miss Ukraine-2019” Margarita Pasha, which was chosen on 12 September, made a Frank admission. When the emotions subsided a bit, the girl told about the behind the scenes of the competition. Margaret has published in Instagram post in which he thanked for the support and opened a little the inner side of the competition.
She wrote that during the competition were convinced that the friendship between the girls, even though competition exists. Although not without its intrigues and scandals. But Margaret chose to remain silent.
“Girls, everyone who supported me, came over, congratulated, I am very grateful. Not without conflict, of intrigue, of gossip, but I hold the same position in life “don’t wash your dirty linen in public”. Leaders are always difficult, as there is always someone he will come on the heels of” — wrote Margaret.
She also said, dealing with criticism and what it plans to do in the future.
“How I treat criticism it was indifferent. I envy people who have the ability to create empty accounts and spamming incomprehensible, absurd information. I don’t have enough time even for friends!!! I know what I want, what I have a good purpose and stop me — not” — admitted “Miss Ukraine-2019”.
The girl admitted that winning the competition will help to realize her dream — to build a sports boarding school for children-orphans. By the way, this is the second attempt margaritas in the national competition. The first time she didn’t make the final.
We will remind, Margarita Pasha from Kharkov — 24 years. She is master of sports in rhythmic gymnastics. Growth — 174 see Studying in the Kyiv Institute of international relations. Sports, he enjoys yoga in her free time embroider beading icons. Margarita runs a charity, and in the future plans to enter politics.
About my personal life Margaret says. One can only assume that she has a boyfriend. Network girl shows off luxurious bouquets of flowers.
“Thank you for everything you do for me! I have no words, some emotions”, — has signed one of the pictures of “Miss Ukraine-2019”.
Recall that the contest “Miss Ukraine-2019” was held in the “Palace Ukraine”. The show was not without scandal. Presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk from the stage has announced six finalists. And then said that he had the wrong number of participants, and is No. 12 in the final No. 9 — Marina Chios, the sister of the Director of competition. In the end she became second in the contest, was crowned “Miss international” and will represent Ukraine at the international competition of beauties.
