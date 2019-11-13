Confrontation Lobanovsky and Beskov included in the top 6 in the history of football
Irreconcilable struggle of Kiev “Dynamo” and Moscow “Spartak” in the late 70’s and 80’s of the last century were marked by the authoritative portal FourFourTwo reports sport.ua.
FourFourTwo have compiled a list of six of the greatest coaching rivalries in football history, which included fight the ex-coach of “Dynamo” Valery Lobanovsky and Konstantin Beskov, who headed the Moscow “Spartak”.
The portal notes not only a constant struggle Lobanovsky and Beskov for the main trophy of the Soviet football, but also the complete opposite of their coaching methods and playing styles of their teams.
“In terms of a trophy, Lobanovsky was better, because they took four titles of champion of the USSR from 1980 to 1986, when Beskov was only two championship. But the coach of “Spartak” received a lot of fans it football because entertaining style of play,” writes FourFourTwo.
Also in the top 6 walked in opposition of sir Alex Ferguson against Arsene Wenger, Luis Cesar Menotti vs Carlos Bilardo, Brian Clough vs don Revie, vs of Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello and Jose Mourinho vs PEP Guardiola.