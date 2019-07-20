Confused, where the heart is: a funny video of the arrest of the driver in Kharkiv
The network has published a video of funny episode with the arrest of the driver in Kharkov. At a time when the man was stopped by patrol police officers, he put on quite a show.
The video was posted on the community page “Kharkiv 1654” in Facebook.
According to the community, during the detention of Alexander Sytnik started to pretend he had a sore heart, this man kept a hand on the right side of his chest.
It is also noted that the detainee is an employee of the internal Affairs bodies and the representative of the headquarters of the candidate for people’s deputies Alexander Bakanova.
“When the driver Alexander Sitia (wife — one of the leaders ZE-staff Bakumova) “accepted” by the police, that immediately became ill. The poor fellow, holding his right side, even confused, where the heart is))) He called ambulance — ECG as the young” — said in the message.
In the car he was antiagitatsiey in relation to one of the leaders of the race on the district Bakumova.