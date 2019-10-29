Confused with the perpetrator: a police officer from Texas was accidentally shot by son
A police officer from Dallas (TX) accidentally shot his son, mistaking him criminal. He didn’t know that the son is in the house. About it writes BBC.
Law enforcement agencies have already announced that they will not push against your colleagues any charges.
“It was an unfortunate incident,” — said the representative of the local police Pete Schulte.
“We treat this case just like any other”, — he assured
20-year-old son of a police officer was wounded in the area of the forearm, to his life threatens nothing.
As told to Pete Schulte, an officer returned home in the evening and did not know that his son is at home.
Law enforcement authorities did not disclose neither the name of the police, nor the name of his son.
Also in Texas there was another similar incident that ended in tragedy: police mistakenly shot and killed 28-year-old woman Tatiana Jefferson, which at that time was at home.
Law enforcement officers arrived on a call of a neighbor who told police that the front door of the house of Mrs. Jefferson’s open.
The police officer who shot and killed a woman, charged with murder.
In early October, 2019 an employee of the Dallas police amber Haiger also received 10 years in prison for killing his neighbor in his own apartment.
She claimed that it happened by mistake: that in the dark she had the wrong apartment and decided that a neighbor is a robber.