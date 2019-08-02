Confused with the Zaporozhye mafia: journalists mistakenly “buried” “thief in law” Petrov
On Friday, August 2, media reported that two gunmen brutally murdered 56-year-old “thief in law” Alexei Petrov, known as Petrik and Leon Sly. The information was spread by the TV station REN TV, publishing and the video of the murder, writes Crimerussia.
“However, for those who are versed in criminal subjects, it is obvious that men kill not Petrik. Probably, the journalists proceeded from the identity of names of the men,” the message reads.
According to the publication, “thief in law” Peter led the business for the implementation of waste production of industrial enterprises, which are brought to the dump “Black mountain”. In addition, prior to 2000, Alexey Petrov was a famous criminal group Franz.
According to researchers the criminal world, after the gathering, held in Moscow in November 2009, his Cunning was considered as the leader of the Slavic criminal clan of the Russian capital and the successor to the famous “thief in the law” Vyacheslav Ivankov, nicknamed Yaponchik.
More recently, he had retired and lived in the private sector in the village Staromesky.
The publication explains that on Friday in Kiev was brutally murdered by the local mafia Alexey Petrov, also known in criminal circles as Petrik. It is the journalists and took over the “thief in law” Petrov.
