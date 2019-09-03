Congratulated the poles since the beginning of the invasion of Poland: trump caught in a scandal because of its strange…
The President of the United States Donald trump often makes strange comments about events in foreign countries, and sometimes it seems that he is not particularly versed in what is happening there. But now he outdid himself, writes UKRINFORM with reference to the Washington Post.
So, on Sunday, September 1, trump was asked about the trip to Poland, which he canceled because of the hurricane Dorian. In response to the question whether he had anything to say to the inhabitants of the country, which commemorated the anniversary of the outbreak of the Second world war, trump congratulated the poles.
“I have a message for Poland. And we have Mike Pence, our Vice President, he’s going to land, he was there for me. I really want to go there in the near future. In the meantime, I just want to congratulate Poland. This is a great country with great people. We also have many Polish people in our country; it may be eight million. We love our Polish friends, “said the US President.
As previously reported “FACTS”, 80 years ago, Nazi Germany unleashed the Second world war by attacking Poland. At a meeting on the anniversary of this sad event, the Polish government invited the President of the United States Donald trump. But instead the event was attended by Vice-President Mike Pence. With it the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky had a very productive meeting.
