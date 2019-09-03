Congratulations on the end of my dreams — Brazilian taison outraged by the decision of “Shakhtar” (photos)
Captain of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Tyson did not seem seriously angry that the champion of the country, signed on the eve of the contract with Eugene Konoplyanka would not let him go to a European club until the transfer window closes in Italy and Ukraine. “Congratulations on the end of my dreams”, wrote the 31-year-old Brazilian Instagram.
Recall that the specific interest in Tyson showed “Roma”, coached by ex-Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca, and Milan, but the Donetsk club agreed to reduce the transfer value is no longer a young player with a 30 million Euro.
By the way, ambiguous positions related to the situation around their Shuttle, Tyson left the social network in late August: “let me go. Thank you God for everything”, “my God, forgive these bad people”.
Recall that the Brazilian, who moved to Shakhtar from Metalist in 2013, was not present in the joint view of the players and coaches of the Champions League draw, and were not included in the squad for the match with Olimpik, watching the events on the field from the VIP boxes Dinamo arena.
By the way, on the last day of the transfer window, Shakhtar have not only signed one of the leaders of the national team of Ukraine. The Donetsk club loaned to Portuguese “sporting” Brazilian Fernando, and signed a contract for five years with the captain of the Brazil youth team (U20), 19-year-old Central defender “Palmeiras”, Vito.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar” Instagram
