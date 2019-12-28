Congress changed the legal age of purchase of tobacco products and wapow
Any person under the age of 21 can’t legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the United States. This writes CBS News.
A new law passed last week by Congress, also applies to electronic cigarettes, which heat a liquid containing nicotine.
The provision on increasing the legislative limit from 18 to 21 across the country was included in a massive spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the President on December 20. About one-third of States already have enacted their own laws restricting the sale of tobacco to those who have not reached 21 years of age.
“This is an important step in protecting the next generation of children from addiction to tobacco products,” he wrote last week of a new FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.
Usually the new legislation comes into force immediately. The change just increased the age limit of existing law, so it took effect immediately, said Friday, December 27, a representative of the Department for control over products and medicines.
The Agency regulates tobacco products since 2009. It enforces the law in part through random checks. Shops can be fined or deprived of the ability to sell tobacco for repeated violations.
Supporters of tobacco control say that the age barrier should hinder the purchase of tobacco by young people, especially students who have friends or classmates over 18 years.
