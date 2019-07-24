Congress passed a bill on compensation to the rescuers during the terrorist attacks of 9/11
The U.S. Senate on July 23 passed a bill guaranteeing financial support to the families of the rescuers of victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
The document was supported by 97 senators voted against and two, the project was named in honor of the three heroic members of the police and fire Department of new York who died from health complications caused during operation after the attacks: James Zadroga, ray Pfeiffer, and Luis Alvarez, writes the New York Post.
Survivors rescuers and police were pleased with the law, but complained it’s too slow progress in Congress.
“We are very proud of our brother and that his name appears in the title of the bill. We hope he rests in peace and this document will assist many who fought the attacks,” said brother Alvarez.
He expressed the hope that the money from the newly established Fund will never need, because the need for them would mean that someone of the rescuers got sick again because experience. In addition, brother Alvarez stressed that the rescue should not have so long to fight for recognition and funding of treatment costs.
It was a very long and complicated attempt to pass the bill. For its adoption were many well-known personalities and Alvarez, who was fighting cancer, but never lived up to the law.
Document overcame the first obstacle on 12 July, when it was adopted by the House of representatives with 402 votes to 12.
Then Republican senators Michael Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked a vote on the measure last week. They raised objections about the budget of the Fund and the control over these funds.
The amendment proposed If provided for limitation of Fund expenses 10 billion dollars over the first 10 years. But it is not supported by other senators. Another amendment to the Floor for spending cuts elsewhere also failed in the Senate.
Lee and Paul voted against the bill during a vote on July 23.
The law is expected to funding the compensation program before 2092, would cost 10.2 billion dollars over the first decade, however, the cost of the program is not limited.
Fund for the victims of the September 11 attacks was first installed in 2011 after many rescuers became ill with cancer and respiratory disease after working at the site of the attacks. Congress reorganized the Fund in 2015, the Fund were to operate until 2020.
To date, about 22 500 people, including 850 families of the victims received about $ 5 billion compensation. Payments are on average $ 250,000 for victims suffering from cancer, and smaller amounts for those who have because of the terrorist attacks developed a less serious disease.
But funding was soon to end despite the fact that the program was 21 thousand pending applications.