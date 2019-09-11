Congress Pompeo demanded explanations in connection with the delay of the second package of anti-Russian sanctions in the case of the chemical attack in Salisbury (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Chairman of the Subcommittee on oversight and government reform of the lower house of Congress Stephen Lynch (Democrat from Massachusetts) sent a request to the Secretary of state Michael Pompeo on the reasons for the delay of almost nine months of the introduction of the United States, by virtue of the second package of anti-Russian sanctions in the case of the poisoning of British Skrobala in Salisbury. This was reported on Tuesday by CNN.

In order of the television were two letters of a Congressman to the head of foreign policy Department of the USA. Lynch in the first letter, dated August 5, requested information on who in the us administration has ordered to impose on Russia the first package of sanctions. The legislator also wanted to Pompeo from a copy of the recommendations for sanctions that are intended for the White house, a list of officials who approved the second package of anti-Russian sanctions, the transcript of a telephone conversation of President Donald trump with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in July and a number of other documents.

“The inability of the administration to trump in a timely manner to impose these sanctions, despite the claims Department of your intention to do so and repeated calls by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, raises serious questions about the commitment of the President of trump to attract Russia to account for the use of chemical weapons,” wrote Lynch in the first letter. These delays only lead to the fact that the perpetrators gain confidence in their impunity, increasing the likelihood of new attacks and weakens US credibility in the world, according to the Congressman.

According to the broadcaster, Lynch without waiting for a response of the Secretary of state to put the deadline on August 23, Pompeo sent a second letter on Monday. In this letter, Lynch repeated his first request and expressed concern with the insufficient, in his opinion, coverage of new sanctions, reports TASS. “According to former officials of the national security Council (NSC) of the White house, state Department and the Ministry of Finance, the sanctions is long overdue, however, are minor and barely hurt the Russian economy,” wrote the Congressman, calling on Pompeo to give the anti-Russian restrictions essential and effective.

The second package of anti-Russian US sanctions in the case Skrobala entered into force on 26 August 2019 after the publication of the relevant document in the electronic database of the Federal register (collection of official documents of the us government). The restrictive measures include the opposition of Washington to provide loans, financial or technical assistance from international financial institutions such as the world Bank or the international monetary Fund, the prohibition of American banks to participate in the primary market-rouble bonds of Russian sovereign debt and to provide non-Russian ruble loans to the Russian government, as well as export restrictions of certain goods and technologies.

In August last year, the us administration has adopted the first package of sanctions and introduced a ban on the supply to Russia of dual-use goods, making some exceptions. The legal basis for this was the American law on the control of chemical and biological weapons and prohibiting its use from 1991.

After the introduction of the first package of sanctions, Russia had 90 days to prove to US that she no longer uses chemical weapons, and to allow this to happen to their labs to international inspectors. Otherwise in respect of the Russian Federation could impose tougher sanctions that will have an impact on banking, trade or even diplomatic relations.

In early November 2018, the state Department announced that Russia has not complied with these conditions. But instead to announce the following package of sanctions, the press Secretary of the foreign Ministry then stated that the White house “consulted with Congress about next steps.”

The state Department’s statement caused great dissatisfaction of the trump, which sought to improve relations with Moscow. In particular, trump spoke with President Vladimir Putin on the phone just a day before the introduction of a second round of sanctions.

By the way, just before the introduction of the first package of sanctions trump has made more efforts to normalize relations with the Kremlin. The presidents of Russia and the United States met in Helsinki. At the summit, trump said that he had spent “a great meeting”.

CNN emphasizes that the introduction of a second package of sanctions followed months of pressure on the White house side of Congress. In particular, Democrat Eliot Engel and Republican Michael McCall warned that the failure to take additional sanctions “unacceptable” and would lead to the intervention of Congress, which is “correct” policy towards Russia.

We will remind, on March 4, 2018 a former Colonel of the GRU (Main intelligence Directorate, now Chief of the General staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation) Sergei Skripal, previously convicted in Russia for espionage, and his daughter Julia found on a bench near the shopping centre in British Salisbury with signs of poisoning. Father and daughter a long time spent in a coma. Medical examination showed exposure to nerve agents of the family “Rookie”. According to the UK, it was made in Russia. Prime Minister Theresa may has formally accused Moscow of involvement in the chemical attack.

In the attack on Skrobala British authorities suspect the Russians, Aleksander Petrov, and Ruslan Bashirov. In a hotel room where these “Russian tourists”, had traces of a “Newbie”. The Insider and Bellingcat found that their real names are Alexander and Anatoly Mishkin Chapiha and they work in the Main Directorate of the General staff of the armed forces (former GRU). Then the media reported on the third party poisoning – the GRU officer Denis Sergeev, who acted under the assumed name of Sergei Fedotov.

18 Feb 2019, it was reported that Sergei Skripal deteriorated state of health, taking care of him doctors. They fear that a former intelligence officer is unlikely to ever fully recover from the effects of chemical attack that affects the nervous system.

Also victims of “Beginner” were the British don Sturges and her companion Charles Rowley, in July of 2018 found a perfume bottle with nerve substance, which Petrov and Bashirov, presumably, tossed in the donation box, confusing it with the dumpster. Sturges died, and Rowley has survived. Officials did not rule out that the danger is not completely passed, because attackers could have somewhere to leave and another container of poison.

Sergeev-Fedotov, according to media reports, in April 2015, poisoned Novice in the Bulgarian businessman of Hebrew, but he was still alive.

In the Kremlin all accusations of Russia’s involvement in gimatecan using “Newbie” deny. Furthermore, Moscow insists that has never been engaged in the development of such poisons. And if I did, it still destroyed all its chemical weapons in accordance with international agreements. About the total destruction of chemical weapons arsenals of Russia reported in September 2017.

Meanwhile chemist Vladimir Uglev confirmed that “Newbie” was developed by Moscow under the control of the security services in secret since the Soviet times. He also recognized the version of the use of this substance in Salisbury plausible.

Chemical attack in Salisbury resulted in a loud diplomatic scandal, in which after the UK joined several other countries. Against Moscow were adopted by the diplomatic, and then other sanctions. In particular, the United States sent 60 Russian diplomats and closed the Consulate General of Russia in Seattle.