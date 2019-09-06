Congress urged trump to introduce new sanctions against Russia
The head of the international Affairs Committee of the U.S. house of representatives Democrat Eliot Engel and another influential member of the house of representatives, Republican Michael mccaul called on the President of the United States Donald trump to impose sanctions against persons responsible, in their opinion, for the violation of human rights in Russia during the protests in Moscow, said in a statement posted on the website of Engel.
From mid-July in Moscow held several meetings, organized by failed candidates for the Moscow city Duma, RIA Novosti reported. Police detained them for a total of about 1.7 thousand people. The investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the riots and attacks on government officials, was handed down the first convictions.
“We also call on the President of trump and his administration to use the powers <…> to the introduction of targeted sanctions against those responsible for these gross violations of human rights in Russia”, — said in a statement.
The congressmen also said that they intend to work closely with the administration to bring those responsible to justice.
Moscow already repeatedly declared allegedly made attempts from outside to influence the mood of protest in Russia.
The head of the Federation Council Commission for the protection of the sovereignty Andrei Klimov claimed that foreign opponents have used elections to the Moscow city Duma “for organizing protests against the government in the Russian Federation” and “destabilize the political situation in the Russian capital”.
Russian senators have expressed concern “in connection with the participation of foreigners in the protest rallies in Moscow”, therefore held a meeting with the ambassadors of those countries whose actions are viewed as interference in the Affairs of Russia, the newspaper notes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the protesters in Moscow, noted that among them are “positive-minded citizens who want to help their country,” but “it is important that all of this was in the framework of the existing law.”
According to Russian law, carrying out of mass actions must be agreed with the local authorities: must be approved by the purpose, form, time, venue and expected number of participants.