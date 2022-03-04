Congressman’s Family Holds Guns In Holiday Pic Days After Michigan Shooting

Congressman's Family Holds Guns In Holiday Pic Days After Michigan Shooting

Bryan Woolston/Getty

Nothing says ‘happy holidays’ like a group of armed people standing ready underneath a Christmas tree

Knock, knock. Who’s there?  Dog whistle. Dog whistle, who? Woof woof. And so it goes as Congressman Thomas Massie sent out a thoroughly MAGA spin on spreading holiday cheer.

Over the weekend, Rep. Massie posted a photo of his family cheerfully brandishing guns in front of their too-heavy-on-the-garland Christmas tree, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

“To the Massie family, Here in Michigan our hearts are broken; our children are terrified,” another person tweeted. “Our schools are closed because of copycat threats. I await your post on the sanctity of life. Shame on you.”

One Twitter user was banned for photoshopping…ahem…oversized sex toys over the weapons. “Just got out of Twitter jail for sharing a pic of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family holding dildos instead of guns,” the tweet reads. “Because tweeting a photo of 7 people holding guns after a mass school shooting is fine, but dildos… now that’s just too much. ‘Murica.”

Another user questioned how the original post made it past Twitter’s terms of service.

As of post time, Massie has not issued a statement about his Christmas card.

