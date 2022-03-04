Congressman’s Family Holds Guns In Holiday Pic Days After Michigan Shooting
Bryan Woolston/Getty
Nothing says ‘happy holidays’ like a group of armed people standing ready underneath a Christmas tree
Knock, knock. Who’s there? Dog whistle. Dog whistle, who? Woof woof. And so it goes as Congressman Thomas Massie sent out a thoroughly MAGA spin on spreading holiday cheer.
Over the weekend, Rep. Massie posted a photo of his family cheerfully brandishing guns in front of their too-heavy-on-the-garland Christmas tree, along with the caption: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
Can you imagine the backlash if, say, Ilhan Omar and her family staged a Christmas photo like Rep Massie? pic.twitter.com/qCXBqaQe3V
— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 5, 2021
“To the Massie family, Here in Michigan our hearts are broken; our children are terrified,” another person tweeted. “Our schools are closed because of copycat threats. I await your post on the sanctity of life. Shame on you.”
To the Massie family, Here in Michigan our hearts are broken; our children are terrified. Our schools are closed because of copycat threats. I await your post on the sanctity of life. Shame on you. https://t.co/v0hEYskIFp
— denise felker (@denisefelker1) December 5, 2021
One Twitter user was banned for photoshopping…ahem…oversized sex toys over the weapons. “Just got out of Twitter jail for sharing a pic of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family holding dildos instead of guns,” the tweet reads. “Because tweeting a photo of 7 people holding guns after a mass school shooting is fine, but dildos… now that’s just too much. ‘Murica.”
Just got out of Twitter jail for sharing a pic of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family holding dildos instead of guns.
Because tweeting a photo of 7 people holding guns after a mass school shooting is fine, but dildos… now that’s just too much.
‘Murica.
— Alexa (@EvilLikeHobbits) December 6, 2021
Another user questioned how the original post made it past Twitter’s terms of service.
My question is, why did Twitter allow the Massie family to post their family photo?
— maryloujordan (@marylou28307140) December 4, 2021
As of post time, Massie has not issued a statement about his Christmas card.