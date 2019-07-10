Congresswoman wants to disband the Department of homeland security
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers to disband the Department of homeland security (DHS).
During an interview with a journalist of The New Yorker Radio Hour by David Remnick Ocasio-Cortez accused the Bush administration in that he first created the Agency in 2002 after the terrorist attacks of September 11.
“I feel that we, in fact, very qualified and supported position, at least from the point of view of evidence and from the point of view of the ability to argue, and we had to create DHS in the early 2000s,” said Ocasio-Cortez. She further added that it supported the idea to disband DHS.
“Would you like to get rid of the Ministry of internal security?” asked her master.
“I think, Yes. Sure we need to fix many glaring errors committed by the Bush administration”, she added.
Ocasio-Cortez referred to the recent visit border detention facility in El Paso, Texas, as a ground for dissolution of the Agency. She described conditions in the institution as “terrible” and said he witnessed “some of the most inhuman actions.”
“It’s not even a life … it was the physical manifestation of the rhetoric of trump and comparing workers to animals, because that’s what appealed to these women, whose hair fell out were inflamed mouths due to lack of power .. cruelty is the main thing,” she said.
Earlier Ocasio-Cortez, came under heavy criticism for the comparison centers to “concentration camps.”
Answering the question of what “reasonable immigration policy,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “We should not detain people who caused no harm”.