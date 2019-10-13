“Connect neurosurgeons”: the condition of cancer patients worsened Zavorotnyuk
In the Russian media appeared information about a sharp deterioration of the 48-year-old actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. In particular, such information released by authoritative portal “Дни.Ru” referring to the famous oncologist Larissa Turkino.
It became known yesterday that the car crash fell into a stupor. So called as, when the patient does not react to the environment, is not able to answer the questions.
Turkin noted that, despite this, the actress continues to feel and hear, so right now it is especially needed the support of family and friends. However, in such condition patient should work neurosurgeons, said the expert.
“In a difficult position. Here usually connect neurosurgeons and looking to decide what to do further”, — told Larisa Turkina in interview to TV channel “Zvezda”.
According to media information, Zavorotnyuk was diagnosed with brain cancer. Meanwhile, the Internet every day there are very conflicting reports about her current condition. In this regard, the indignant Russians asked the family to disclose information about the true state of things. Some, however, believe that close to especially preserve the secrecy to earn on disease Anastasia.
As previously reported “FACTS”, recently Anastasia Zavorotnyuk and Peter Chernyshev noted the important date. On Saturday, October 12th, marked the eleven years from the day of their wedding. In the official account of the star of the series “My fair nanny” there was a post dedicated to this important event. Representatives of the actress expressed hope that the lovers will be able to cope with a terrible calamity that has overtaken them.
