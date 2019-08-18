Connected with love: Chris Hemsworth showed handmade-gift Elsa Pataky
I never cease to be touched by their touching relationship.
August 11 Chris Hemsworth turned 36 years old and the actor modestly said that date at the family ranch in Australia. His wife Elsa Pataky did not confine himself to a touching message on Instagram, decided to increase the degree of cuteness to the maximum. She gave the birthday boy handmade multi-colored plaid Cape and today Chris has published a picture of him. It turned out almost like in the movie “Thor” where his character wears a red long cloak.
I’m a little late with the thanks, but thank you all for the congratulations, wishes and gifts! My favorite gift — this Cape, which was knitted by my lovely wife #nastyadameve,
— signed photo of Chris.
