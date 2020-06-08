Conor McGregor once again ended his career in MMA
Conor McGregor
Irish mixed martial arts fighter, former UFC lightweight champion and Featherweight Conor McGregor once again announced that ends his career.
“Hey, guys. I decided to finish fights. Thank you all for these amazing memories. Oh, what a cool way” – written by Conor and attached a photo with my mom.
In addition, Conor commented on his statement about retirement, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with the decisions of the promotion. In particular, McGregor wanted to fight with Justin Geydzhi for interim belt, but the UFC turned him down.
“This has ceased to evoke any emotion, that’s all. These expectations, nothing happens. I sorted options for opponents, and anybody really is not now. Nothing excites.
The UFC had to act on. I mean, why do they carry combat Habib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Geydzhi for September? You know what’s going to happen in September, but not going to happen.
I told them the right plan and method. But they refuse every time and wasting time. No matter what I say, they go against the desire to show some power. They were just supposed to organize the fight between me and Justin for a temporary zone and then to continue his movement,” said McGregor in an interview with ESPN.
In turn the President of UFC Dana white commented on the decision of the Irish.
“If you want to retire, you shouldn’t be fighting. If it really is what now I feel Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal,” said white.
Add that McGregor is the third time announced his retirement from the sport. His last game he played against Donald serron, who was knocked out in the first round at UFC 246.
But the most memorable of his combat with Russian Habib Nurmagomedov, which ended in scandal right in the octagon.