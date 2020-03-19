Conquer panic fun: the coronavirus worldwide song-writing
In Italy many cities in quarantine due 2019 coronavirus-nCoV concerts where neighbors sing along directly on their balconies. Others go further and are about COVID-your song 19, according to TSN.
To patients had less users I write songs about how to wash hands and how to behave during the quarantine. Often singers are urged not to panic, follow the rules of hygiene and not to endanger the older generation.
Do not stop users to sing and during the ordering drugs. So, the man made for female pharmacies the song that he contracted 2019 coronavirus-nCoV and requires medication. The words he put to the music of Maroon 5. After he confessed. what about the disease was joking.
Another singer named Katie Macattack made a cover of the song “Torn” singer Natalie Imbruglia. She sang about how hard it is not to touch your face, to use public transport and be in public places.
The trend is not far behind and the singer YATSYSHYN. He showed the video for the song “Coronavirus”. Despite the name, the track is not about COVID-19, and a pompous girl.
“The crown tvoi Golov — TSE spravzhniy virus. Don’t know lcase Chi, Chi Ni (Rus. — Crown in your head — it’s a real virus. I don’t know, treated or not)”, — is spoken in the song.
In Ecuador, in addition to songs about 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, arranged and even a flash mob. The footage shows how in the background of the hospital doctors in white suits dancing, showing of thematic movement. So, they wipe antiseptic hand and show you how to properly wash them with soap and water.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
