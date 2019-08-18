Cons of marriage with a man based on his zodiac sign!
Forewarned is forearmed!
Aries
In the personality of the men of Aries there is nothing moderate. And you just need to prepare to live with it. Either he is too ambitious in some way, or just won’t care about something. He has no Golden mean. And you just need to accept that.
Taurus
Male Taurus is very stubborn. He has a special way of doing something, and it really cannot be changed. He has a very solid set of beliefs, and it is difficult to hear the points of view of other people. He constantly thinks about their own ideas.
Gemini
Male Twin is just someone you can’t trust so much. The trouble is that it quickly becomes boring. You will be exhausted when you try to maintain his interest and attention. And if you do not, you risk losing it. To be married with him will be a severe test.
Cancer
Male Cancer is just too emotional and sensitive. He will be offended by much since it is very sensitive. He will take care of you, with the expectation that you will take care of it. It will have a tendency to be dependent on you in marriage.
Leo
He has a tendency to be selfish. He thinks he must always think about yourself. He is very selfish. Of course, he loves you. But this does not mean that he wants to put your needs and your happiness above his. In his eyes he will always be a priority.
Virgin
It will have incredibly high standards. And this is dangerous because it constantly makes you feel like you’re not good enough for him. He holds such high regard and he is going to bring to your relationship this way of thinking. You will feel that you need to jump through hoops to get approval.
Libra
Your Libra man is very calm, in relationships. He loves to please people to the extent that he will begin to try to satisfy the needs of everyone, not just those who really matter to him. It will not give you what you want if he thinks it might upset other people in your life.
Scorpio
It will be very private. It will be very difficult to be in intimate relationships because of how mysterious he is. It really won’t enable you too much, even if you are in a supposedly committed relationship with each other.
Sagittarius
A serious relationship is something that most often challenges the Riflemen. You must remember that Sagittarius is freedom-loving. He has a very uncompromising person, and this may disappoint you. It will not always be so keen on making any promises or commitments that he has given you.
Capricorn
Yes, it will exert a lot of effort in your relationship; you don’t have to worry about it. However, you have to worry about that it will have a tendency to put your career above your relationship. It’s just because of how ambitious and driven he is.
Aquarius
Get ready to live in a marriage with a robot. Your Aquarius man will be very unemotional. He really doesn’t know how to deal or handle your feelings too well. And so it will not be so good at handling your emotions.
Fish
He may need a good dose of reality. He’s too dreamy, he’s really blinding yourself in the most real parts of life. And it can be very dangerous when you are trying to plan a future together.