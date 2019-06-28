Consider it liquid gold and is used for medicinal purposes
USE GHEE
In India clarified butter is called ghee and is used for medicinal purposes. Useful properties of this product are so great that it is considered liquid gold. We’ll tell You what is the impact of clarified butter on the human body.
WHAT IS THE USE OF MELTED BUTTER?
STRENGTHENS THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
Ghee has a higher energy value and quickly saturates the body. A little of the oil with bread in the morning will help you to stay in shape all day! Besides, it is rich in vitamins: vitamins a, D and E.
PROMOTES WEIGHT LOSS
In the melted butter a lot of fatty acids, but the fats contained in it is less saturated than other animal fats. Ghee is easy to digest and improves your metabolism, accordingly, are not deposited in the form of fat, and almost entirely used by the body for energy.
IMPROVES SKIN CONDITION
In cosmetology ghee is heavily used. It easily glides on, absorbs quickly and helps get rid of salt, waste and toxins from the pores. After the oil treatments the skin is always soft and silky, so there is no better means for effective massage.
SUITABLE FOR FRYING
Food cooked in clarified butter, has a nice creamy taste. In addition, when heating oil does not lose its valuable properties. Fry in it meat and vegetables.
TREATS INFLAMMATION
Ghee has a calming effect. Using a mixture of oil of ghee and honey can relieve a sore throat. It is also used to treat migraines. This oil is mixed with saffron, cardamom, fennel, other spices and herbs, and then some time hold in the mouth.In the cold season, when mucous a nose dry, it is recommended to grease it with ghee. This will prevent irritation and protect against infections.
Thus, the use of butter is invaluable, but is not a panacea, this tool is not. As you know, everything is good in moderation, so use it in small quantities. The best ghee is derived from butter home, and very easy to prepare.
