Constant bloating is recognized as one of the main signs of ovarian cancer
Doctors from the UK acknowledged that bloating is one of the main signs of ovarian cancer. In connection with the above symptoms in any case should not be ignored. The arguments of experts led the newspaper Express.
According to doctors, ovarian cancer is often called the “silent killer”, so at first its symptoms are not really addressed. In fact, bloating is one of the key signs of this cancer. We are talking about ascites — accumulation of free fluid in the abdominal cavity.
Dr. Amina Ahmed said on this occasion: “Women tend to ignore early signs of ovarian cancer or think their symptoms are just associated with aging, weight gain or other less serious problems. Missed precious time because in the early stages a high probability of positive dynamics of treatment. Serious attitude to this question is also important because currently there is no method of cancer screening for women who have no family history or BRCA genetic mutations”
Doctors warn, the main attention should be paid to duration of symptoms as history for many women with ovarian cancer lies in the fact that they did have symptoms for several months before diagnosis. It should be noted that there are also many other possible causes of flatulence. In this list constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, gastroparesis or bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine.